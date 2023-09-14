Simone Ashley is an up-and-coming actress, best known for playing the role of Kate Sharma in season two and three of Bridgerton, where she stole the hearts of audiences. Her coy, yet charming and protective character offered viewers a chance to root for an unexpected love story between Kate and a member of the Bridgerton family. Season two also touched on racial and class differences, despite the show’s overall separation from those subjects (excluding the Queen Charlotte spinoff season).

Ashley’s character journeyed from India to London with her family at the beginning of the Netflix original’s second installment. By the end of season three, she intends to travel back home with her husband and soon-to-be father of her child, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). While Kate hails from the far-off country, some viewers are curious about the ethnic background of the actress who plays her. Here is what we know about Simone Ashley’s ethnicity.

What Is Simone Ashley’s Ethnicity?

(Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Simone Ashley’s career has skyrocketed due to her representation of a South Asian character in Bridgerton. As a brown-skinned woman, this role meant a lot to the rising starlet and was monumental for viewers who don’t always see themselves reflected on the small screen. She played a romantic lead in the period drama whose storyline did not focus on struggle or cultural stereotypes. This served as an example of authentic representation since Simone Ashley is of South Indian-Tamilian descent.

She grew up with the influence of many different ethnicities and cultures. Although she has first-generation parents hailing from India, Ashley grew up abroad. She is a British actress of South Asian descent born in Surrey, England. Her parents have had a great impact on her outlook on her ethnicity. Despite the family settling in England, the family’s connection to their culture has clearly done some good for their daughter.

Netflix Star Encourages Other South Asian Women To Make Their Voices Heard

Simone Ashley’s ethnicity has contributed to her passion for combating colorism in the industry. In conversation with Elle, she touched on what South Asian representation means to her. The 29-year-old stated, “If there’s anything that I can share with women, especially South Indian women, it’s to really own your own voice and to share that with others and to not be afraid of it.” This sentiment has helped Ashley continue to reach new heights.

In the entertainment industry and beyond, having dark skin can be seen as taboo or not the epitome of beauty – but she does not let that get in the way of her hopes and dreams. Ultimately, Simone Ashley hopes that girls all over the world and those dreaming to be actresses can remain positive and be the representation they want to see.

Does Simone Ashley Speak Hindi?

Simone Ashley does not speak Hindi. Despite her mother’s insistence that she learn Tamil or Hindi in her youth, she just never took to the language. Apparently, due to her attention span, learning languages was just not in the cards. Elsewhere, the British multi-talent tried to learn French (given that her name derives from the romantic language). Yet, nothing stuck until she discovered acting. As she was always creatively inclined, exploring the arts never took much effort.

While Waiting for the Next Season of ‘Bridgerton,’ Catch Ashley in Prime Video’s ‘Picture This’

Fans of Simone Ashley can check out her upcoming projects, including Picture This, which was released on Prime Video on Mar. 6. The romantic comedy just so happens to mark her debut as a producer as she plays Pia, a struggling photographer whose spiritual guru predicts she will meet the love of her life on one of the next five dates she goes on. As the leading lady expects, her family can’t help but to intervene in her love life. This whirlwind adventure romance movie brings Simone’s acting skills out of Shonda Rhimes’ world of Bridgerton and into present-day circumstances, proving her versatility as a performer.