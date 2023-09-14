Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has often been the subject of public interest – not just for her royal ties, but also for her diverse heritage. Her racial ambiguity and ability to “pass” as a non-Black person has been targeted as an issue in global politics. She has been the cause of many think pieces, controversies and even triumphs over the years due to her ethnicity, particularly throughout her relationship with Prince Harry, which ultimately led to Markle joining the Royal Family as Duchess of Sussex.

There has been a harsh focus on uncovering the entertainer’s roots, which she’s only found relief from in recent years after stepping back from Royal duties. While she is seemingly flourishing after a period of healing and returning to her personal interests, the question of Meghan Markle’s ethnicity remains a touchy subject for some.

The Duchess of Sussex Was Born to Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle in 1981

(Steve Parsons – Pool / Getty Images)

Rachel Meghan Markle was born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles, California to an interracial couple. Her ethnicity is a blend of African-American and Caucasian descent, which has admittedly been a significant aspect of her identity throughout her life. On her mother’s side, Meghan is African-American. Doria Ragland, who she maintains a close relationship with, is of African-American descent. Their mother-daughter bond is often credited for instilling Markle’s strong sense of pride in her heritage.

Doria, a social worker and yoga instructor, raised Meghan as a single mother. The Duchess has described her as being a major influence on her perspective on race and identity. Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., is of Dutch-Irish and English descent, making her heritage also partially Caucasian. He worked as a lighting director in the television industry. Though they have had a complicated relationship in recent years, Thomas’ background undeniably adds to her multicultural identity.

What Has She Said About Growing up With a Mixed Background?

Meghan has openly discussed how her mixed-race background has shaped her experiences and contributed to her outlook on the world today. She has spoken about how her mother’s strength and values shaped her worldview, playing an integral role in teaching her to be proud of who she is. Doria’s influence can be seen in Meghan’s advocacy work. Today, she often highlights issues such as racial inequality, mental health and the importance of community values. These priorities are deeply rooted in her African-American ancestry. Her journey of embracing her heritage and fighting against stereotypes has made Meghan Markle a significant figure in the ongoing conversations around race, identity and representation in the media across the world.

In a world that often wants to categorize people into simplified racial categories, it was not always easy to be biracial. Being raised in Los Angeles, Markle was aware of how her ethnicity impacted how others perceived her. She has discussed how she experienced instances of racial bias both in her personal life and in the media. This namely happened during her initial rise to fame as an actress on Suits and later when she married Prince Harry.

How Meghan Markle’s Ethnicity Plays a Role in Her Life With Prince Harry

(Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

In recent years, Meghan Markle has commented on her time as a working Royal and the challenges she faced due to her ethnicity. Meghan’s African-American background became a focal point during her time in the British family. As one of the few people of color to marry into the monarchy, she was often at the center of many conversations about race, identity and representation within the Royal Family. In interviews, she has discussed how her ethnicity affected her experiences both within and outside the household, including perceptions of the media and the general public.

Many people likely remember the long stint during which Markle was seemingly scrutinized for every little thing in the tabloids. As people rightfully assumed, this attention on Meghan Markle was influenced by her ethnicity. In interviews and public appearances, the West Coast native has frequently emphasized the importance of acknowledging all aspects of her background. She has used her platform to promote understanding and acceptance of diverse identities. Her story stands as a powerful example of how ethnicity can shape both personal experiences and how one is perceived by the world.

Is the Mother of Two Maltese or Nigerian?

Since much of Meghan Markle’s experience surrounding her ethnicity was sparked by people being unsure of her roots, there has been a lot of confusion on the matter. Years ago, she provided clarity while sharing a defining moment for her own self discovery journey. After taking a genealogy test, she revealed in October 2022 that she has Nigerian roots by blood. This discovery was announced on an episode of her podcast, Archetypes. Meghan went on to discuss the results, which were that she is 43% Nigerian and how that impacted her. As she showed during a May 2024 trip to the African country, learning about her heritage is an important part of being proud of her roots.