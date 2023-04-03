“We have determined that the [amusement parks] are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in a news release statement on Thursday.

When is the last day of operation for the amusement parks?

Six Flags America opened for the season on April 21. It will have its last day of operation on Nov. 2. The amusement park employs approximately 70 full-time associates, and severance and other benefits will be provided to all eligible associates, according to the news release.

“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests,” Zimmerman said, per the news release.