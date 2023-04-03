Six Flags America and its Hurricane Harbor waterpark, located in Bowie, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will close after the 2025 operating season. It is the only location in the state.
“We have determined that the [amusement parks] are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in a news release statement on Thursday.
When is the last day of operation for the amusement parks?
Six Flags America opened for the season on April 21. It will have its last day of operation on Nov. 2. The amusement park employs approximately 70 full-time associates, and severance and other benefits will be provided to all eligible associates, according to the news release.
“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests,” Zimmerman said, per the news release.
The amusement parks will be part of a redevelopment program
The company said tickets and purchased season passes will be honored throughout the parks’ final season.
“Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property,” Zimmerman said.
The 500-acre property will be slated for redevelopment as part of Six Flags’ ongoing portfolio optimization program. With “strong interest in the area,” it is expected to “generate the highest value and return on investment,” he added.
Local officials speak out amid park closures
Prince George’s County’s Acting County Executive Tara Jackson said she was “saddened” to hear about both amusement parks closing this fall.
“For decades, Six Flags has been more than just a theme park—it is a cherished part of our county’s identity, a source of joy for families, and a hub of economic activity. The park employs approximately 70 full-time associates and provides other valuable job opportunities, supporting our local economy,” Jackson said in a statement obtained by WBAL-TV.
“We are committed to working closely with Six Flags and other stakeholders to guide a thoughtful and inclusive redevelopment process that supports jobs, growth and long-term community benefit,” she added.
Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay, whose district includes where the property sits, said she and her team were surprised by the company’s decision to shut down the beloved attractions.
“I had no idea, or even inclination, that we would be looking at the closure of this park,” she told WTOP. “We have only but so much control.”