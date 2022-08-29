The legacy of Millie Dunn Veasey, an honorable member of the U.S. Army’s historic 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion (“Six Triple Eight”), is being honored for her heroic work.
Tyler Perry’s recent Netflix film, The Six Triple Eight, tells the story of a dynamic group of Black military women for their service to America. They were the first and only multi-ethnic unit of predominantly Black women deployed to serve in Europe during WWII. The film spotlights how the troops created a mailing system that helped reconnect soldiers in the war with their loved ones by creating a unique process that funneled millions of lost mail from their families and friends. Since the film’s debut on Netflix in December, veterans of the division have been receiving their much-deserved flowers.
According to The News & Observer, Veasey, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, was recently recognized for her selfless labor by her hometown. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross announced that President Biden had officially signed legislation to rename a post office at 2777 Brentwood Road in Raleigh after the late servicewoman. Ross introduced the initial bill proposing to change the name of the mailing facility to “Millie Dunn Veasey Post Office” in September 2024.
“Millie Dunn Veasey is an American hero—a veteran and civil rights leader who served in the only overseas all-Black women’s battalion, ensuring that soldiers on the front lines received letters from loved ones at home,” Ross said about Veasey in a news release, per The News & Observer.
“She led a remarkable life—one that we should celebrate,” the statement continued. “Renaming this post office after her is a small tribute to her lasting legacy and the lives she changed for the better.”
In addition to being one of the members of the “Six Triple Eight,” Veasey graduated from St. Augustine’s University, where she taught for some time before landing the role of secretary to the HBCU‘s president. She was also an ally to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when she hosted him on a visit during the civil rights movement.
In 2018, she died shortly after her 100th birthday. She once told The News & Observer that one of her most unforgettable experiences while serving in the Army occurred during her leave in London on V-E Day, which marked the official conclusion of World War II in Europe.
“The church bells rang. There was the changing of the guards in front of Buckingham Palace, all of the horses, the parade, all of the pomp and circumstance that they do in England. … I was standing under Big Ben,” she shared.