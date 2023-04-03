According to the BBC, the four women, all of whom are Hispanic and listed as Jane Does, accused the 85-year-old musician of false imprisonment, negligence and gender violence, in addition to several labor violations regarding wages, breaks, meal times and overtime pay.

Robinson’s wife, Frances Robinson, is also listed as a defendant in the suit, claiming she contributed to a hostile work environment and used “ethnically pejorative words and language” toward the women.

Court documents state that three women were Robinson’s former housekeepers, while the fourth served as his personal assistant, cook, and hairdresser. The “Ooo Baby Baby” singer allegedly invited all four to his California properties in Chatsworth and Bell Canyon and his Las Vegas home when his wife was away.