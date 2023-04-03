Four women who previously worked as housekeepers for Robinson filed a $50 million lawsuit against the “Who’s Lovin’ You“ singer and his wife, Frances Robinson, alleging years of sexual abuse at his properties. The suit also accuses Frances of maintaining a “hostile work environment“ and committing multiple labor violations, Blavity reported.

On Wednesday, Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, said the allegations were false and that the complaint was “simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon,“ according to NBC News.

“Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday’s news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create,“ the outlet reported Frost said in a statement.