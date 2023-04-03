Smokey Robinson‘s attorney has denied what he called “vile” allegations of sexual abuse against the legendary Motown singer and confirmed that Robinson plans to address the matter publicly in the coming days.
Four women who previously worked as housekeepers for Robinson filed a $50 million lawsuit against the “Who’s Lovin’ You“ singer and his wife, Frances Robinson, alleging years of sexual abuse at his properties. The suit also accuses Frances of maintaining a “hostile work environment“ and committing multiple labor violations, Blavity reported.
On Wednesday, Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, said the allegations were false and that the complaint was “simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon,“ according to NBC News.
“Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday’s news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create,“ the outlet reported Frost said in a statement.
Robinson faces multiple charges of sexual abuse
The complaint was filed against Robinson on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accusing the 85-year-old musician of multiple charges, including rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, negligence and gender violence.
Robinson’s Chatsworth property in Los Angeles appeared to be the residence where most of the alleged abuse happened.
Additionally, the suit states that the women — all Hispanic and identified as Jane Does 1 through 4 — allege that Frances created a hostile work environment by frequently using “ethnically pejorative words and language“ toward them.
Attorneys for both parties speak out following the lawsuit
“We ask anyone following this case to reserve judgment as the evidence comes to light and all the actual facts of the case unfold,” Frost said in a statement obtained by USA Today, noting that “in time,” Robinson will “respond in his own words.”
Meanwhile, attorneys representing the women said, “We stand behind our four clients’ truthful claims, which are neither false nor vile, but clearly describe Mr. Robinson’s despicable criminal acts.”