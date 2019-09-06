Social Security beneficiaries can expect their monthly payments this week. The payments, scheduled for Wednesday, will provide thousands of dollars to many recipients, Fox Business reported.

These payments are distributed on four different dates each month. The specific payment date depends on the beneficiary’s birthdate and how long they have been receiving benefits.

Social Security Payment Schedule for February 2025

Payments are sent on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month:

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th, you will receive your payment on the second Wednesday.

If you were born between the 11th and 20th, you will receive your payment on the third Wednesday.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st, your payment will be sent on the fourth Wednesday.

For retirees who have been receiving benefits since May 1997, payments arrive on the third day of the month. Those who also receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will get their payments on the first of the month.

Maximum Social Security Benefits in 2025

The maximum monthly Social Security payment depends on the age at which a person claims benefits:

Retirees who claim at the full retirement age of 67 can receive up to $4,018 per month.

Those who opt for early retirement at 62 receive a smaller maximum benefit of $2,831 per month.

Individuals who delay benefits until age 70 can receive up to $5,108 per month.

How the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Affects Benefits

Social Security benefits are adjusted annually based on the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which reflects inflation. In 2025, the COLA increase is 2.5%, making it the smallest adjustment since 2021.

“The 2025 COLA will be the lowest received by Social Security beneficiaries since 2021, at the same time inflated prices persist on key essentials such as housing, meats, auto insurance, any type of service and repairs,” said Mary Johnson, an independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst, Newsweek reported. “Despite it being the lowest COLA since 2021, a 2.5% COLA would be considered about average.”

