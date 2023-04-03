Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive two payments in November because the December benefits date falls on a weekend.
Adults and children can qualify for SSI benefits. Eligibility guidelines state that individuals 65 years or older with a disability, as well as those younger than 65 with a documented illness or disability, can receive benefits. However, the benefit amount varies for each individual, with a minimum of $1 and a maximum payout of $943. More than 7.5 million people collect SSI benefits, typically issued on the 1st of every month.
What are the November dates for SSI payments?
SSI recipients will receive their regular payment on Fri., Nov. 1. The second payment will be made on Fri., Nov. 29, as Dec. 1 falls on a Sunday. According to the Social Security Administration website, the federal agency does not issue payments on federal holidays or weekends.
In a 2022 blog post, the SSA outlined the payment schedule to help recipients understand when to expect their benefits.
“We do this to avoid putting you at a financial disadvantage and make sure that you don’t have to wait beyond the first of the month to get your payment. It does not mean that you are receiving a duplicate payment in the previous month, so you do not need to contact us to report the second payment,” the website states.
Will retiree and survivor benefits change?
In addition to SSI recipients, others receive retiree and survivor benefits. Retiree payments are based on the amount a person earned throughout their career, while survivor benefits determine how much a spouse or the children of the wage earner receive after their death.
Under Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance, retiree and survivor recipients will receive their payments throughout December. Retiree and survivor benefits are received “four days throughout the month on the 3rd of the month and the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month,” according to the website.
Newsweek reported that retiree benefits are also determined by the recipient’s birthday. Individuals claiming retirement benefits with birthdays between the 21st and 31st of any month will receive their payment a day early on Tues., Dec. 24, instead of on Christmas Day.
Recipients will receive a cost-of-living increase starting in 2025
The SSA announced that SSI recipients and other beneficiaries will receive a 2.5% increase starting in January 2025. Retirees will see an average payment increase of approximately $50. While the cost-of-living adjustment over the past decade averaged 2.6%, 2024 recorded the highest adjustment at 3.4%.
“Nearly 68 million Social Security beneficiaries will see a 2.5% COLA beginning in January 2025. Increased payments to nearly 7.5 million people receiving SSI will begin on December 31, 2024,” according to the website.
Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley shared how the increase will help millions of recipients who rely on this income.
“Social Security benefits and SSI payments will increase in 2025, helping tens of millions of people keep up with expenses even as inflation has started to cool,” he said.