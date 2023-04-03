What are the November dates for SSI payments?

SSI recipients will receive their regular payment on Fri., Nov. 1. The second payment will be made on Fri., Nov. 29, as Dec. 1 falls on a Sunday. According to the Social Security Administration website, the federal agency does not issue payments on federal holidays or weekends.

In a 2022 blog post, the SSA outlined the payment schedule to help recipients understand when to expect their benefits.

“We do this to avoid putting you at a financial disadvantage and make sure that you don’t have to wait beyond the first of the month to get your payment. It does not mean that you are receiving a duplicate payment in the previous month, so you do not need to contact us to report the second payment,” the website states.