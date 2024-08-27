“Lucky, Little Lucky.” It’s a quote that’ll get immediate laughs from family and friends when walking in on a family reunion. (At least it will if they’ve seen that hilarious scene with Tupac, Janet Jackson, Regina King and Joe Torry in Poetic Justice.) While Lucky (played by Tupac) and Chicago (played by Torry) devised a plan to crash the family reunion of a group of strangers, the O’Jays “Family Reunion” playing in the background was an added touch. “Family Reunion” is one of the most classic songs about family that’ll get the crew two-stepping before variations of the Electric Slide starts.

Of course, there are some family reunion staples, even if the lyrics don’t specifically talk about family bonding. Play Maze & Frankie Beverly “Before I Let Go” or Earth, Wind & Fire “September,” and see if the entire party doesn’t appear in the center of the park grass or start moving living room tables around.

But these other nine songs are specifically about family. They’ll keep you in a feel-good mood and possibly initiate a rambling speech about “unity” and how “blood is thicker than water” to anyone at the card table nearby.

Sly & The Family Stone “Family Affair“

Growing up in the same household doesn’t mean every child will end up being a carbon copy of the others, but “blood is thicker than mud” so enjoy the diversity. And laugh when the newlyweds start giving each other a once-over from across the room when the song gets to that part.

Nas “Daughters“

While hip-hop has definitely earned the accusations of misogyny and weirdly aggressive behavior in some lyrics (and real-life actions), it’s refreshing to see Nas giving himself a one-on-one fatherhood talk about being “too loose, too cool with her, should’ve drove more times to school with her” about his daughter Destiny (with his ex-girlfriend Carmen Bryan). Before Kobe Bryant brought popularity to the phrase “girl dad” in 2020, Nas was doing so in 2012.

Nas “Bridging the Gap“

While Nas’ “Daughters” song was more reflective, this wasn’t his first time bringing up family. In 2004, he collaborated on a song with his father Olu Dara that is a mix of “blues to jazz to rap.” Then comes Nas to bring the lyricism over the instrumental of “Bridging the Gap.” The father-son collaboration is good on its own, but this is one of those songs about family when you need to see the music video visuals of top hats, suspenders, ruffles and twerking too. “From Saudi Arabia, Mozambique, Madagascar, Paris and Greece” to the father-son pics, fathers and sons may do a little grooving by the BBQ grill together.

Alicia Keys “Blended Family“

Beyonce and Alicia Keys may be competing for the top spot of always taking the high road. (FLOTUS Michelle Obama is close at second place though.) While the Court of Public Opinion tried to pit Mashonda Tifrere and Alicia Keys against each other, they refused to let conflict be their connection. In addition to Alicia Keys writing the foreword to Tifrere’s book Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family, the songstress went on to create “Blended Family (What You Do For Love).” A$AP Rocky is also featured on the song, reminiscing on his days of having four stepmothers. And like “Bridging the Gap,” the video is even better than the song, specifically an adorable part where a woman who looks a lot like Alicia Keys’ mother does a shoulder shimmy to the beat of the song.

You can’t help but let out a chuckle when Jay-Z raps, “Ain’t no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I’m cute” with Bey letting out a moan in the background. 4:44 was an incredible way to respond to Lemonade. Both megastars could’ve folded, gotten a divorce and went on their separate ways to co-parenting. Instead, Beyoncé put out amazing visuals for Lemonade and Jay-Z became the face of men who were mature enough to own up to infidelity. He took it on the chin so much that even David Letterman had to thank him for doing so during the Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Although he didn’t win any of his eight Grammy nominations for 4:44, that didn’t stop his fans from listening to an album full of tough times and family life. His 13th album also went certified platinum.

Kendrick Lamar “Auntie Diaries“

Although hip-hop is not always known for self-accountability, like Nas and Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar gave himself a talking to for using vulgar terminology for the LGBTQ+ community that he was just too young to understand. With a gay uncle and a gay aunt, he explores how his social circle goes from cracking jokes to completely ignoring the idea of a same-sex relationship and both men and women wearing the other gender’s clothing.

Then, he ends the song talking about the irony of being so opposed to the word “f–got” but calling a white woman fan out for saying the n-word onstage while rapping along to one of his songs. While “Auntie Diaries” was solely about his own family, some fans had mixed opinions about Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers for being a little too close for comfort (and not wanting to face their own -isms and phobias).

The Isley Brothers “Friends and Family“

Ronald Isley’s voice can do no wrong, so this is candy to your ears regardless. Now add on this clap-happy instrumental. Whether you want to Chicago step, bob your head or do a couple body rolls, it’s a vibe. Ronald Isley croons, “Do your two step, and take it to the right, right, right” to encourage everybody to the dance floor. Then Snoop Dogg tags himself in to egg on an Electric Slide. Sing along to the chorus “I’m talking about friends and family.”

Brandy and Ray J “Best Friend“

Brandy Norwood and Ray J could not be more different, although they grew up in the same household (give or take a few years when Brandy’s career skyrocketed). And while they may not have their reality show Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business or be as close anymore, TUBI is reminding fans of how adorable and hilarious these two siblings are together. Watch the video for “Best Friend,” with clearly practiced dance choreography, and there’s another example.

Beyoncé “Brown Skin Girl“

While this may initially sound more like a women’s empowerment song, it’s actually a larger ode to brown-skinned girls worldwide. In an ABC documentary, Beyoncé said, “When I see fathers singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn’t have to take her braids down, she can comb her afro out, she can glisten in her brown skin. That’s why I make music.”

Hopefully, these 10 songs put you in a good mood and make your family gathering even more enjoyable. And if you’re listening alone, it’s never too late to send out a group text or email to set something up and play all 10 songs all over again.