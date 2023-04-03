“Our students faced unprecedented challenges and they addressed every one of them and more than met them,” Dr. Blondean Y. Davis, Southland’s CEO, said, according to the school.

It is the 11th time in a row that the school noted such an accomplishment. Students received acceptance letters from institutions such as The University of Chicago, Northwestern, The University of California-Berkeley, The University of Southern California, Vanderbilt, Columbia University, Howard University and The University of Michigan.