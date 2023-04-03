The new dress code policy is the latest change inspired by Starbucks’ CEO Brian Niccol, who mentioned in a March shareholder meeting the company’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy, which includes testing new store designs at “select locations across the U.S,” per USA Today.

“Over the past four months, we’ve been focused on getting Back to Starbucks and those things that have always set us apart, a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and where we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” Niccol said at the time, according to USA Today.

Blavity reported that Starbucks abruptly replaced their sitting CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, with Niccol in 2024; one of Niccol’s first moves was to tone down the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, which is something many companies have done in recent months in response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders.