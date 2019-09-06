The Trump administration is speaking out against a French politician who told the United States to return the Statue of Liberty. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the request during Monday’s press briefing, saying France should be grateful for the U.S.

“My advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now,” Leavitt said, suggesting that the U.S. saved France from Germany during World War II, according to Politico.

Which French politician asked the U.S. to return the Statue of Liberty?

Raphaël Glucksmann, a French politician who is a member of the European Parliament, called out the Trump administration during a party convention on Sunday. Per Politico, Glucksmann said America doesn’t embody the spirit of the Statue of Liberty under the leadership of Donald Trump and the monument should be returned.

“We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,’” Glucksmann said.

Will the U.S. return the Statue Of Liberty?

It’s unclear if France can actually force the U.S. to return the statue. It’s especially unlikely for France to ask for the monument at this time as French President Emmanuel Macron attempts to build a solid relationship with Trump. According to Politico, Macron is hoping to negotiate a deal with the U.S. to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.