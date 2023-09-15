The New York Giants player is working with Wells Fargo to put a bigger spotlight on a certain subsect of small businesses.

“We’re here at Hudson Yards today to support eight women-owned small businesses and honestly, they’re helping me do a bit of my Christmas shopping,” Shepard told Blavity exclusively during a pop-up Holiday Shopping Market. “There was one lady who has some skincare products, and my baby deals with eczema, so I picked up some stuff that may help her out as well.”