Let’s keep it real: There’s certainly a stigma about affluent Black men and who they choose to court and build with. Bry Burrows is an AI partner at IBM, where she continues to showcase that there is more than what meets the eye.

In recent times, it’s almost comedically assumed that if you’re a Black pro-athlete, you’re most certainly going to decide to pro-create with a white or non-Black woman.

It’s also a reality that people love who they love, and I’m in full recognition and support of that. But I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the folks who that doesn’t apply to. For people who have an issue with their image, that often manifests in them putting down their own women.

The optics of Hurts’ relationship continue to champion the worthiness of ease and happiness that Black women also deserve.