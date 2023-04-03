The nonprofit warns that scammers are posing as the IRS, tricking taxpayers into believing they will receive a $1,400 stimulus check. The fraudulent scheme uses fake text messages that seem legitimate but are designed to steal sensitive information.

The fake text messages are based on factual information from the IRS

The con artists base the fake text messages on recent news about rebate checks going out to millions of Americans. Blavity reported that the IRS will distribute $2.4 billion to eligible taxpayers who did not receive all their stimulus checks during the pandemic.

If they left the Recovery Rebate Credit blank on their 2021 tax returns, taxpayers will receive the $1,400 stimulus checks. The federal agency sent funds via direct deposit and U.S. mail, and Americans should have received most of the payments by the end of January.

The BBB stated that the IRS does not send text messages about stimulus checks or other alerts. Instead, they sent a letter to eligible taxpayers, confirming that the funds would be sent to them.