Tax season is here, and the Better Business Bureau is warning Americans of scammers who are taking advantage of those hoping for extra cash.
The nonprofit warns that scammers are posing as the IRS, tricking taxpayers into believing they will receive a $1,400 stimulus check. The fraudulent scheme uses fake text messages that seem legitimate but are designed to steal sensitive information.
The fake text messages are based on factual information from the IRS
The con artists base the fake text messages on recent news about rebate checks going out to millions of Americans. Blavity reported that the IRS will distribute $2.4 billion to eligible taxpayers who did not receive all their stimulus checks during the pandemic.
If they left the Recovery Rebate Credit blank on their 2021 tax returns, taxpayers will receive the $1,400 stimulus checks. The federal agency sent funds via direct deposit and U.S. mail, and Americans should have received most of the payments by the end of January.
The BBB stated that the IRS does not send text messages about stimulus checks or other alerts. Instead, they sent a letter to eligible taxpayers, confirming that the funds would be sent to them.
How does the scam work?
According to the nonprofit, the scammers sent taxpayers these text messages, which appear to be accurate, about their $1,400 stimulus checks and when they could expect them to arrive.
“Internal Revenue Service (IRS) You are eligible to receive a $1,400 Economic Impact Payment. Please provide your accurate personal information. We will deposit the amount into your bank account or mail a paper check within 1 to 2 business days.”
The message then shares a fake IRS link that may lead to a fraudulent form or malware if the receiver clicks on it, according to the BBB.
“(Please reply with ‘Y,’ then exit the text message. Open it again, click the link, or copy it into your Safari browser and open it.),” the fake text message continues, per the BBB.
The BBB warns those who receive these messages not to click on the link provided in the text.
How to avoid the scam
The BBB has provided taxpayers with helpful tips to avoid being scammed by text messages:
-Verify communications: Genuine IRS notices are sent through postal mail, not text messages or emails.
-Avoid clicking links: Never click on links in unsolicited messages. Instead, go directly to IRS.gov for information.
-Be cautious of urgency: Scammers create a sense of urgency to make you act quickly. Take time to confirm claims independently.
-Report the scam: Forward suspicious messages to [email protected] and report them to BBB.org/ScamTracker.