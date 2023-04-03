Kai Cenat is starting his own “university.”

The internet personality announced the opening of Streamer University, which will form aspiring content creators. Cenat teased the project in February and confirmed it with a teaser video on Tuesday.

What is Kai Cenat’s Streamer University?

“I’m excited to extend to you a most heartfelt welcome to the very first class of Streamer University,” Cenat said in an announcement video posted on social media. “Here, you will find a school where chaos is encouraged and content is king.”

“I look forward to seeing you all on campus for our first-ever semester,” he added.

“Streamer university will be a all inclusive trip paid to where all creators will be living on a college campus for FREE and just enjoying getting content in general if you want to be a teacher or student apply now !” he added in a separate tweet. “You don’t have to be a streamer just a general creator is needed .As quick as possible! If you want to be apart of it in other creative ways dm me as well BUT MAKE SURE YOU ENROLL NOW”

How to apply to Streamer University

The school will enroll over 150 students. Those interested are invited to apply via a Google form. It features several questions regarding their preferred cafeteria food and school clubs, as well as their habits as roommates.

It also asks streaming-related questions, such as “If Kai Cenat raided your stream, or gave you an audience of 100K viewers right now, what would you do to keep them watching?”

Kai Cenat teased Streamer University in February 2025

The internet personality mentioned the school on a Twitch livestream earlier this year, according to Fast Company.

“I’m going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I’m going to rent it out,” he said at the time. “I’m going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you’re big, no matter if you’re a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend.”

Cenat also said he would like other streamers, such as MrBeast and Mark Rober to host their own classes.

“In terms of the classes and s**t, for example, I would love to do some s**t where, science, Mark Rober is the professor for that day, and he’s doing crazy experiments for everybody’s stream,” he said. “Say there is a financial class, MrBeast in that motherf**er.”