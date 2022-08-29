In 2017, the CFPB took action against the NCSLT, which consists of over a dozen individual trusts, addressing concerns about unethical and possibly illegal debt collection methods, Forbes reported.

“During the leadup to the financial crisis, there was a boom in subprime-style student lending,” the CFPB said in statement, per Forbes. “Student lenders worked with investment bankers to turn student loans into securities. The National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts are an example of this. The Trusts are a group of fifteen securitization trusts organized under Delaware law that acquire, pool, and securitize student loans, which they then service.”