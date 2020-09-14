Reversing Biden agenda on student loan forgiveness

The restrictions also represent another way Trump seeks to roll back his predecessors’ policies, according to The Associated Press. President Joe Biden made student loan forgiveness a significant part of his domestic policy agenda, announcing he had granted forgiveness to over 1 million applicants, a massive increase over the 7,000 people granted forgiveness during the first Trump term. Biden achieved much of this increase by expanding the Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility requirements, even as his efforts to broaden forgiveness even more but faced pushback from the courts that limited his ability to write off student debt.

Now, Trump is making student loan forgiveness even more restrictive, fulfilling an agenda of conservatives who oppose the program. Even if the issue goes to court, Trump’s expansive use of executive orders makes it likely that he will continue to push the issue.