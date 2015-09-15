With the announcement of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2025 gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the fashion world is abuzz with anticipation. Among the creatives spotlighted is Charlie Casely-Hayford, a menswear designer whose rich heritage and contemporary vision have shaped menswear. As a designer featured in the Superfine exhibit, Casely-Hayford stands at the intersection of tradition, innovation and Black self-expression through fashion.

Photo: Makiyo Lio / Aberfeldy Scotch Whisky

“Black Dandyism isn’t really an area that has been widely addressed, but it’s had such a strong impact on both culture and fashion,” Casely-Hayford explained in a recent interview with Blavity. “There’ve been a few exhibitions in London that have touched on the area, but there’s definitely a consciousness of it here amongst a particular community. So I think it’s fantastic for it to have such a major platform as the Met to push it to that next level.”

For Casely-Hayford, dandyism is more than just an aesthetic; it’s a statement of identity and empowerment. As he looks ahead to the gala, he anticipates a resurgence of traditional tailoring with a modern twist.

“When you look at the foundations of the suit—the structure that’s been deconstructed in the last five years—I think this might be a moment for it to actually shine and return,” he says. “There’s an opulence to dandyism. Peacocking may not be the right word, but it’s definitely outward-facing rather than inward. I think we’ll see detailing come through and a rejection of minimalism. It could create a seismic shift in how the fashion world approaches tailoring for the next few years.”

The designer also reflected on how Superfine aligns with broader trends in fashion, particularly the growing embrace of bold, self-assured styles.

“Sex and sexiness are words that a lot of men are scared of,” he admits. “I’m currently in our store, and when myself or one of the team talks about sexiness, a lot of our clients just get nervous and shy away because it’s not a word that’s common within everyday language when talking about oneself as a man. And it should be. Fashion is in an interesting moment now where there’s an emphasis on that. It’s quite exciting because it places a greater emphasis on self—how clothing makes you feel, how it makes others feel, and what that looks like visually and aesthetically.”

This shift is evident not just in runway trends but in the evolving tastes of his own clients. “I can feel it in terms of even just day-to-day people coming into our store, what they’re asking for,” he says. “It’s about capturing the zeitgeist and translating it into tangible designs.”

One of Casely-Hayford’s recent projects, a collaboration with Aberfeldy Scotch Whisky, embodies this philosophy of merging tradition with contemporary sensibilities. The limited-edition Scotch Sipping Jacket represents a meeting of two worlds steeped in legacy.

Photo: Makiyo Lio / Aberfeldy Scotch Whisky

“Despite the disparity between the brands, it was actually a very natural synergy,” he says. “Both companies were founded on this father-and-son notion, and we both value time—its power and importance. In a digital age where everything moves quickly, Aberfeldy’s process of making whisky requires time. That’s the ultimate luxury, and it mirrors the way we approach our designs. The rest of the collaboration just fell into place very naturally.”

As the Met Gala approaches, Casely-Hayford’s contributions to Superfine: Tailoring Black Style shine a light on the richness of Black dandyism and its impact on fashion.