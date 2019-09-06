The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the star-studded group of entertainers who will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala. Pharrell Williams will lead the group, along with Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Anna Wintour. LeBron James will also join the Met Gala as honorary chair, Vogue reported.
Titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the 2025 Met Gala exhibition is an ode to Black men, which is directly inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
The selected members of the 2025 chairs are all known for their exuberant taste in fashion. Domingo, who earned his title as one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood, showed off his style when he attended the Met Gala for the first time this past spring. Hamilton, the Formula 1 driver who often arrives on the track in style, regularly attends the Met Gala.
Williams, also a regular at the Met Gala, will attend the event for the sixth time. The 51-year-old artist co-chaired the gala in 2017. Williams also serves as creative director of Louis Vuitton Men’s.
Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, who often shows off his fashion taste in captivating street-style photos, is once again ready to put his talents on display at the Met Gala. As for James, the NBA champ has emerged as one of the leading trendsetters in the sports world.
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has co-chaired the Met Gala since 1995, will once again lead the way as the event returns to New York City on May 5. The 2025 exhibit will be on display from May 6 to Oct. 26, 2025.