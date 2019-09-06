Titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the 2025 Met Gala exhibition is an ode to Black men, which is directly inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The selected members of the 2025 chairs are all known for their exuberant taste in fashion. Domingo, who earned his title as one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood, showed off his style when he attended the Met Gala for the first time this past spring. Hamilton, the Formula 1 driver who often arrives on the track in style, regularly attends the Met Gala.