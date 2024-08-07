The transportation sector generated 28% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2022, making it the largest contributor of U.S. GHG emissions according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Passenger cars and light trucks running on gasoline accounted for 57% of those emissions.

Recognizing the need for sustainable transportation as a key strategy in tackling the climate crisis, the Biden Administration’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal designated $7.5 billion in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Additionally, several Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) policies are fueling EV and battery manufacture.

All of these initiatives are designed to meet Biden’s target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles.

To date, the U.S. is far from achieving this goal. Although California is a stellar exception with 25% of all new cars being electric in 2023, a 29% increase from 2022, most states’ EV sales are dismally low. Overall across the country, new electric and hybrid vehicle sales decreased in the first quarter of 2024 to 18%.

Reasons to explain the relative unpopularity of EVs in the U.S. include high price point, a lack of charging stations, and range anxiety. These concerns are serious enough that only 30% of Americans would consider buying an EV.

With time, the number of charging stations will increase and battery life will comfortably cover longer distances. Yet, whether electric vehicles, that bolster car-centric lifestyles, are truly a sustainable transportation option is questionable.

Are EVs sustainable?

When viewed over their entire useful lifespans and taking their production into account, EVs usually produce fewer carbon emissions than gasoline-powered cars, although a dirty energy source used in their manufacture and recharging could give EVs a heavy carbon footprint. However, there are other factors besides carbon emissions to consider when determining sustainability.

For instance, the mining of more than five minerals to produce EV batteries is environmentally destructive and contaminates the water and land of local communities. Lithium mining requires 500,000 gallons of water for each ton of metal. To scale up production needed to meet Biden’s target by 2030 would require even more widespread environmental pollution, water use, and habitat loss.

In many countries, children search for the metals, a practice that has come under scrutiny by Amnesty International:“Thousands of children mine cobalt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Despite the potentially fatal health effects of prolonged exposure to cobalt, adult and child miners work without even the most basic protective equipment.”

At this time, only 5% of lithium-ion batteries from EVs are recycled while 90% of lead acid batteries used in gas-powered cars are. In this sense, EVs are not sustainable yet.

Who buys electric vehicles in the U.S.?

Most people who buy EVs in the U.S. earn $100,000 or more per year. Even with generous government subsidies, EVs remain out of reach for most Americans. Making matters worse is the severe lack of public chargers in low-income areas in mostly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods as a recent study showed.

Public transit as sustainable transportation

The Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act designates only $1 billion for electric buses and $3 billion for projects that address neighborhood equity, safety, and affordable transportation. These funds aren’t enough to meet the needs for sustainable public transit by a growing urban population, but they’re a start.

Fortunately, there are eco-friendly, affordable public transit systems in cities around the world that work for urbanites. Several U.S. municipalities have adopted these sustainable mass transit options, such as light rail and bus rapid transit (BRT). Since both of these systems use existing road infrastructure, their integration into any transportation plan is cost-effective.

Electric buses operating in designated bus lanes are another green strategy for urban areas especially when they are linked to suburban centers. Interlinking bus systems with rail systems would make transferring easier for people who live far from downtown, making public transit appeal more to them.

All of these options carry more riders per vehicle, reduce urban congestion, and improve air quality. Urban centers may even undergo a renewal, enticing people to stay longer and explore without worrying about feeding the meter. Carbon emissions will drop with no added funding required to make them successful.

U.S. cities with sustainable public transit

Sustainable public transit is becoming a reality in several American cities. Indianapolis’ IndyGo service is one of the country’s first all-electric BRT systems. Cleveland’s Healthline and Pittsburgh’s Busways are other urban centers with green public transit.