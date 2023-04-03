A new study found that synthetic hair brands used for braiding contain harmful chemicals. Consumer Reports said it found carcinogens in all the products they tested.

The company analyzed 10 synthetic hair products from the following brands: Sensationnel, Magic Fingers, Sassy Collection, Shake-N-Go, Hbegant, Debut and Darling.

What are the health risks of synthetic braiding hair?

The study found carcinogens like methylene chloride and benzene, the latter of which is known to cause acute myeloid leukemia. It also found lead, which has been linked to immune system suppression, reproductive issues, kidney damage and hypertension.

The study also found volatile organic compounds (also known as VOCs), including acetone. VOCs are released into the hair, notably when hair is heated. This includes the use of hot tools such as a hot iron or a lighter, as well as hot water often used to seal a hairstyle.

VOCs may cause eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as cause nausea, damage the central nervous system and cancer, according to the American Lung Association and as reported by Consumer Reports.

It noted that children are particularly at risk because of the presence of harmful chemicals. For instance, lead can impair brain development and cause developmental problems. Experts also point to these substances as potential endocrine disruptors.

“We know that they look like endocrine disruptors—they look like things that can mess with our body’s normal hormonal system,” Tamarra James-Todd, an associate professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a lab director of the school’s Environmental Reproductive Justice Lab, told Consumer Reports.

She adds that Black women in particular have been found to have higher concentrations of endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

“What is unique about braid extensions is the length of exposure users have to them,” Chrystal Thomas, a student at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the City University of New York who prompted the study, said. “Synthetic braids are typically worn for about four to six weeks. Black women and other individuals who use synthetic hair are, therefore, exposed to those ingredients consistently during that time.”

Signs that you may be allergic to synthetic braiding hair

Some symptoms can be observed immediately.

“Symptoms include redness, swelling, and rashes on the scalp, neck, or face,” James E. Rogers, a director and head of product safety testing, said, according to Consumer Reports. It “occurs when the immune system reacts to allergens present in synthetic hair. It can be associated with any dyes or coloring used in the product,” he added.

Dr. Chesahna Kindred, a dermatologist, said some of her patients experienced symptoms right after installation.

“It would look like contact dermatitis, which is when the scalp is inflamed, it’s red, the patient complained about an itching or burning sensation, and we would have to treat it with a cortisone,” she said.

The skin on the neck can also be affected and lead to breakouts. If you are experiencing such symptoms, it is recommended to take out the braids as soon as possible. Although symptoms may occur shortly after an appointment, health risks may take years to present themselves.

How did braiding hair companies respond to the study’s findings?

Consumer Reports said it contacted each synthetic hair it analyzed samples from. Sensationnel and Magic Fingers responded to the findings while disputing the study’s claims.

“Magic Fingers is proud of the trusted and top-quality hair products we provide to our customers,” the company wrote in a statement, according to WSB-TV. “Our customers know they can count on us for braids and extensions that meet their highest expectations for fashion and performance. The unusual testing methods employed by Consumer Reports do not fairly match the real-world way that our customers use our Braiding Hair.”

Sensationnel also provided a statement: “We pride ourselves on producing the finest quality hair products on the market, and we are constantly evaluating our materials and processes with customer safety in mind.”

“The claims and conclusions presented by the Consumer Reports study are unfounded and misleading. Its study used a harsh and unusual testing methodology on hair braiding products that are clearly not intended for ingestion. We strongly disagree with the claims Consumer Reports makes about the potential risk to consumers that could arise from the safe and common use of our products,” it added. “We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products, and our company urges consumers to continue to confidently use Sensationnel products.”