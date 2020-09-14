Interviewer’s questions criticized

The questions and tone of the interview have been drawing intense criticism from supporters of Coates and supporters of Palestinians. “Critics call for CBS Mornings’ journalist, Tony Dokoupil to be removed after his line of questioning,” reporter Willi Quinn wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Critics call for CBS Mornings’ journalist, Tony Dokoupil to be removed after his line of questioning regarding Israel and Palestine during this morning’s interview with author and journalist, Ta-Nehisi Coates pic.twitter.com/4ngegStwTw — Willi Quinn (@willi_quinn) October 1, 2024

“Wild that CBS challenges [Coates] more than they will Vance during the VP Debate,” human rights attorney Qasim Rashid wrote on X.

He called Professor Coates, one of the most celebrated & accomplished thinkers of our time, an "extremist," because his book dares to center Palestinian humanity. A masterclass reply from Coates. Also, wild that CBS challenges him more than they will Vance during the VP Debate. https://t.co/0OHnr0hwUg — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) September 30, 2024

Journalist Abdallah Fayyad described Dokoupil’s questions as “incredibly hostile, combative, and rude” toward Coates and “cartoonishly racist, blaming Palestinians for their own oppression.”

The questions that one host asks are incredibly hostile, combative, and rude (telling Ta-Nehisi Coates that his new book wouldn't have any value were it not for the accolades he previously received). They're also cartoonishly racist, blaming Palestinians for their own oppression. https://t.co/9b4ZwiORga — Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) October 1, 2024

So far, CBS News appears to be standing by its journalist and its interview, which remains prominently posted on the network’s X account. And Coates, after standing firm to his principles and point of view in a surprisingly tense exchange, will continue to promote his book and his analysis of race and ethnicity in Israel and the United States.