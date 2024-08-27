Since splashing onto the scene, actor Taraji P. Henson has become a household name. Her journey into entertainment began at Howard University, where she transferred to after initially starting school at North Carolina University. Henson first studied engineering, but once she got to the HBCU, she took up theater. After graduating in 1995, she uprooted herself and her young son to Los Angeles, where she worked several jobs while chasing her acting dreams.

At age 26, Henson was cast in her first television part on the Smart Guy. Though she only appeared in one episode, this was the start of her sitcom appearances. She booked small gigs on shows such as Sister Sister, ER, and Felicity. She then starred in her first movie, 1998’s Streetwise. This indie film wasn’t exactly a blockbuster hit, though it showcased her talent, helping Henson land her breakthrough role as Yvette in the 2001 cult classic, Baby Boy, alongside singer Tyrese, who played her on-again, off-again lover, Jody. This movie skyrocketed her career, with Henson going on to have countless notable starring roles, which have helped her amass her $12 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth in August 2024.

Taraji P. Henson’s Starring Roles

Henson’s portrayal of Yvette, a young Black mother raising her son in South Central, Los Angeles, was not the peak of her range. In her next major role, 2005’s Hustle & Flow, Henson plays Shug, a young pregnant sex worker who tries to help her pimp, Djay, portrayed by Terrence Howard, pursue his music dreams. The following year, Henson showcased her action chops as contract killer Sharice Watters in the film, Smokin’ Aces, alongside an ensemble cast that included Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, and Ray Liotta.

One of her biggest moments came in 2008 with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. She played Queenie, a loyal caretaker who raises an abandoned child, Benjamin, who has a rare disease that gives him the appearance of an elderly man. Henson’s performance earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In between her theater releases, Henson starred as Cookie in the hit Fox series, Empire. After premiering in 2015, the show ran for six seasons, concluding in 2020, with Cookie becoming one of the most adored characters in Black television history.

Another heavily spoken about movie that Henson starred in was Hidden Figures in 2016. She brought to life Katherine Goble Johnson, a pioneering NASA mathematician, which earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award in the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture category.

Despite these career highlights, Henson has been vocal about the pay discrepancy between her and her white counterparts. For reference, the budget for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was $150 million, yet Henson was only paid $150,000. During her press run for 2023’s The Color Purple remake, she even alluded to possibly leaving the industry due to such low pay throughout her career, even after landing an Academy Award nod, which typically would open the door for an increase in compensation. Thankfully for Henson, these issues have not deterred her career, with the star also growing her portfolio with other endeavors.

Partnerships and Real Estate

In 2020, Henson partnered with Facebook Watch with her mental health talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji. Together with co-host Trace Jade Jenkins, they covered a wide range of topics plaguing Black women and people in general. Guests included Gabrielle Union, Tamar Braxton, and Asian Doll, who detailed their personal lives and overcoming grief, life obstacles and more. Another lucrative business has been Henson’s hair and body care line, TPH by Taraji. The line focuses on natural products that nurture and promote healthy follicles and skin. Her brand is now carried in Walmart, Kroger, Target, CVS and Sally Beauty.

In 2022, she also inked an overall deal with BET Studios. Under this partnership, Henson and her TPH Entertainment produce new content geared towards audiences of color. Additionally, her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation teamed up with Kate Spade to offer mental health services to women. She starred in the September 2024 campaign for the brand, which further promotes cognitive health.

Additionally, Henson has made several lucrative real estate moves in recent years. In 2018, she parted ways with her Los Angeles villa for $2.35 million. In August 2024, she listed two Chicago condos for $3,379,000, for a total of 4,700 square feet. However, buyers have the option to purchase them separately for ​​$1,479,000 and $1.9 million, respectively. It’s evident that Henson has made incredibly smart business and entertainment moves, which have made her a millionaire even during trying times throughout her career.