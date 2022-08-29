Producer and rapper Tay Da Prince has managed to carve out his lane in the music industry despite having the ultimate cosigner — his uncle, 12-time Grammy winner John Legend. Growing up in a musically-inclined family inspired Tay to become an artist, eventually landing him in the producer role.
He focused on establishing his sound and identity, which involved telling stories about his personal experiences and life through the guise of a young artist.
As he grew his following, Tay collaborated with his uncle in 2020 on the track “Love One Another.” The single, written and produced by Tay and featuring Legend as the lead vocalist, was used as a fundraiser to benefit Feeding America and Second Harvest Food Bank’s COVID-19 food relief efforts.
While the collaboration boosted his visibility, Tay has continued to forge his musical path as an artist and a producer. His latest single, “Photo,” has a sexy R&B vibe that will show fans Tay’s time in the studio has been well spent.
Blavity caught up with the young artist to discuss what’s next for him and how his uncle’s advice, rather than cosign, has helped him along his musical journey.
You come from a musically inclined family. How was music introduced to you, and when did it become your passion?
Growing up, I was always around music. My parents would play R&B, hip-hop, gospel, everything. It has always been a passion of mine, but I didn’t take it seriously until 2018. Although I was an artist at first, I knew what good music sounded like, which led me to learn how to produce and engineer and start making my own music.
You began your career as a producer and then became an artist. What inspired this transition?
I started as an artist by dropping my first project in 2020 as a rapper. From 2018 to 2019, I learned how to produce for myself, and that’s how I got into producing while being an artist. What led me to produce was to be able to get into rooms and network with other producers, writers and artists. I often heard people need help with direction on a track, so I would sing vocal references based on what I felt should come next. My singing ability usually surprises people, but I was transitioning from being a spectator to an artist. My vocal melodies were meant to guide the track, and the artist would always sound better once it was complete. That inspired me to be multifaceted, embracing the roles of artist, producer and songwriter instead of limiting myself.
Is there any advice your uncle gave you that you’ve followed throughout your career?
Focus on good music. Everyone’s approach in the studio is different; some might come in and do five songs with just a hook and verse, then move to the next. Others might spend an entire day perfecting one song. Find what works for you, stick to it, and build a strong team around you with diverse backgrounds.
Do you ever feel you are working in the shadow of your uncle’s fame?
Not at all. I never hide it. It’s almost similar to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar. He has inspired me to be strong and bold with all that I do, not only with my sound but also to be cautious of people using me to get to him. Ultimately, it’s far from nepotism. It’s about getting the work done.
What is the story behind your new single “Photo”?
The way “Photo” came about was crazy! My producer friend Twelve40 and I were chilling at my crib, going through sounds that our people Nicoryna and Chandlerkourt sent us. Mind you, Twelve40 has to leave in 15 minutes, and that’s how fast we made “Photo.” So he left; I laid down melodies and contacted my guy Mason Dane, a dope artist, songwriter and producer. We wrote the record and developed the dope concept of making every line intimate and referring to “Photo.” I really love this record and how creative we got, especially when my cousin Alex Tyree came in at the end and gave us a lob at the end of the second verse.
Does your approach/style as an artist differ from your approach/style as a producer?
Yes, it’s very different. Each artist has different things that inspire them, so I have to guess what mood they’re in and what vibe they’re going for. My work is beat first, melodies second, and then writing. It’s a very simple process I learned from my dad and John.
What can your fans look forward to from you next?
There’s a lot in the works. While building my brand, we’re excited about collaborating with more artists on songwriting and production. Additionally, my first EP is coming at the end of this year.