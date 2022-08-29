Producer and rapper Tay Da Prince has managed to carve out his lane in the music industry despite having the ultimate cosigner — his uncle, 12-time Grammy winner John Legend. Growing up in a musically-inclined family inspired Tay to become an artist, eventually landing him in the producer role.

He focused on establishing his sound and identity, which involved telling stories about his personal experiences and life through the guise of a young artist.

As he grew his following, Tay collaborated with his uncle in 2020 on the track “Love One Another.” The single, written and produced by Tay and featuring Legend as the lead vocalist, was used as a fundraiser to benefit Feeding America and Second Harvest Food Bank’s COVID-19 food relief efforts.

While the collaboration boosted his visibility, Tay has continued to forge his musical path as an artist and a producer. His latest single, “Photo,” has a sexy R&B vibe that will show fans Tay’s time in the studio has been well spent.

Blavity caught up with the young artist to discuss what’s next for him and how his uncle’s advice, rather than cosign, has helped him along his musical journey.