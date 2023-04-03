Latto also dropped a music video for “Georgia Peach.” She decided to pay tribute to her roots by naming the album after a popular Southern saying and finding inspiration in Southern rap music.

“I love the music that I’m making right now,” she told Billboard in a July cover story. “I’m not chasing achievements. I’m just doing me. This is the happiest I’ve been to the point where I even told the label [to] fall back. I’m in the studio — I don’t want y’all sending me no beats, no songs, nothing. I’m doing what I want to do. I really haven’t been this confident for a project yet.”