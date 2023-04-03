Latto‘s third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, is finally here! The 25-year-old rapper dropped the long-awaited LP on Friday and is already receiving praise from critics and fans alike. Latto linked up with several of today’s hottest stars, including Mariah The Scientist, Teezo Touchdown, Ciara, Young Nudy, Megan Thee Stallion, Hunxho, Coco Jones, Cardi B and Flo Milli.
Latto also dropped a music video for “Georgia Peach.” She decided to pay tribute to her roots by naming the album after a popular Southern saying and finding inspiration in Southern rap music.
“I love the music that I’m making right now,” she told Billboard in a July cover story. “I’m not chasing achievements. I’m just doing me. This is the happiest I’ve been to the point where I even told the label [to] fall back. I’m in the studio — I don’t want y’all sending me no beats, no songs, nothing. I’m doing what I want to do. I really haven’t been this confident for a project yet.”
As Blavity reported, Latto started promoting the album last year with the hit “Put It on da Floor,” featuring Cardi B on the remix. She later dropped the single “Sunday Service” and tapped Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli for the remix. The rapper followed up with the track “Big Mama,” which she performed at the BET Awards in June. According to Forbes, she will reportedly be embarking on her own tour later this year.
https://t.co/rokVG6xaV1 pic.twitter.com/yOYDjYbTQ2
— BIG LATTO (@Latto) August 10, 2024
Shortly after the release of Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto earned a No. 1 spot on the Apple Music album chart for the first time in her career.
“Number one, we did it yo!” she said in a video posted on social media, in which she is seen popping a celebratory bottle of champagne.
Fans praised Latto’s new album by saying it has no skips and compared her sound to Drake’s. Others congratulated her on releasing a cohesive project with engaging storytelling. Scroll ahead for some of the internet’s best reactions. What are your favorite tracks off Latto’s new album?
Very impressed with Latto’s new album bc it is actually an AL-BUM! There’s identifiable themes and stories she’s sharing throughout. i can tell she put thought and care into etc track. well done @Latto!
— Silent Reverie 🍅 🇵🇸 (@tracethefaith) August 12, 2024
Latto dropped the best female rap album this year
— Owen (@OhThatOwen) August 12, 2024
Latto did her big one on this album, all hits no skips!
— Mone🧜🏽♀️ (@monebabyyy) August 12, 2024
Hearing Latto album in the car & yeah…it really solidified it for me. This such a solid project. Her best work. 🎶🤌🏾 #SugarHoneyIcedTea
— Keeci (@KSouthFlorida) August 12, 2024
Latto made this album for the girlies that’s in a healthy relationship and I’m so here for it 😌 let me be in my soft girl era and sing to my boo pic.twitter.com/rH1pVXPHN1
— Keeeebaby ✨ (@kicking_lashon) August 12, 2024
Day 4…. Stuck on @Latto album! officially have about 78% memorized! You know it’s a problem if my man looked at me and said “you singing a latto song in your head ain’t you” and was completely right 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— EXTRAordinary ✨ (@__theRealMone) August 12, 2024
That Latto album is phenomenal. I’m extremely picky when it comes to rap music. I can’t listen to popping pussy all day it has to some musicality, lyrics, animation, and vulnerability. I’m a country/R&B writer so the sequencing is also important. The album was a production. Good…
— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 11, 2024
Latto’s album made me fall in love with her all over again
— Makayla (@Makayluuugh) August 12, 2024
I loveeee Latto’s album from start to finish. It’s very Drake coded but it works for her. Great body of work
— IG: @jdnzl_ (@JordanDenzel) August 12, 2024