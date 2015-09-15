Sports journalist and producer Taylor Rooks has announced the launch of her upcoming foundation, The Taylor Rooks Foundation, Blavity can exclusively report.

TRF is described as “a nonprofit initiative fiscally sponsored by Players Philanthropy Fund Inc.” that is “dedicated to empowering underserved communities and amplifying underrepresented voices by meeting needs that are often overlooked with dignity, care, and action. Inspired by Taylor’s own journey and the people and stories she has encountered, TRF is committed to expanding access to education, health, and opportunity for Black and Brown individuals and families. With the support of donors, TRF will provide direct support to those historically excluded from access to opportunity and essential care through targeted efforts.”

In a statement, Rooks said, “I believe that equity starts with access – access to care, to confidence, to opportunity. My work is rooted in trust, community, and the radical idea that a single act of support can rewrite someone’s story.”

The official description goes on to state, “In focusing on the following core pillars and with a commitment to dignity, wellness, and joy, TRF aims to meet people exactly where they are and give them what they need to move forward, creating a space where everyone has the right to thrive, no matter their zip code, background, or bank account.”

The following three Rs are listed:

REACH – opening doors to education, wellness, and access through providing educational resources, community wellness initiatives, small business support, and direct giving.

– opening doors to education, wellness, and access through providing educational resources, community wellness initiatives, small business support, and direct giving. RELIEVE – easing hardship by meeting urgent needs with care and providing support for health and recovery, crisis assistance, and essential living needs.

REPRESENT – elevating the next generation of storytellers by championing the Rising Rooks Award, journalist mentorship, and organizing storytelling workshops.

The foundation’s work kicked off back on June 13 with a donation to the LES Girls Club, where Rooks visited the girls and took part in activities.

“Funding from the Taylor Rooks Foundation supports the Lower Eastside Girls Club’s free innovative programming and vital services offered to female-identified and gender-expansive youth, their families, and the broader Lower East Side community in NYC,” said Jennifer Sugg, Senior Director, Communications & Strategy at The Lower Eastside Girls Club. “The Foundation’s generous contribution helps further our mission of creating Joy, Power, and Possibility at a critical moment when the need is more urgent than ever.”

The next initiative from the foundation will be supporting Teachers Supplies for Success, which supports teachers across the country to fill their classrooms with school supplies for the new year.