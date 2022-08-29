Bishop T.D. Jakes is handing the pulpit of his Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter’s House, to his daughter and son-in-law, who will serve as the new lead pastors. In July 1996, Jakes opened the doors to what would catapult his ministerial gift on a global scale and grow into a recognized church that reaches the masses. Since then, he’s authored several best-selling books, produced films, traveled the world, met and worked with presidents, and much more.

Why is T.D. Jakes stepping down as lead pastor at The Potter’s House?

On April 27, Jakes preached his last sermon as the official pastor of the church he created from the ground up. At the end of his teaching, in a sentimental speech to his congregation, he announced that he would be stepping aside and passing the reigns of his The Potter’s House to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Tourè Roberts.

“What you gotta understand is it’s not so important that you just know when to grab ahold, it’s knowing when to let go,” Jakes said when he revealed in his speech. “I cannot afford to let all the work of all the saints, living and dead, to hold this so tight so long that I wither away. So, I’m suggesting to you that you receive Pastor Toure and Pastor Sarah.”

Although it was a shock, it wasn’t a surprise as it’s been years in the making: “In 2022, a handshake between generations took place as we said farewell to Woman, Thou Art Loosed and hello to Woman Evolve. And when we installed our two new assistant pastors in 2023, we continued to forge ahead in the vision we set long ago,” Jakes wrote in an open letter about the transition on his church’s website, which he also shared on Instagram. “Today marks the continuation of our willingness to evolve as a church and step into broader roles to make certain we continue to meet the needs of this sensitive moment in our collective history.”

Tourè and Sarah Jakes Roberts get ready for new era at The Potter’s House

In a statement about the next chapter for The Potter’s House and beyond, Jakes emphasized the broader impact this leadership transition will have.

“As Pastors Touré & Sarah take another step up to further accept the mantle of daily ministry duties at The Potter’s House of Dallas ushering in a new movement and calling, the work of the T.D. Jakes Group to bolster job creation and 21st century workforce readiness, investing in the infrastructure of communities nationwide, lifting communities up from the margins to the center and working alongside like-minded partners to create thriving neighborhoods will be able to accelerate rapidly,” he explained in his statement.

Reflecting on the magnitude of the moment, Tourè shared a few heartfelt words about what he was feeling.

“I feel really deeply humbled in this moment. I feel more than anything a sense of responsibility to encapsulalize how I feel in this moment. It’s sober, it’s reverent, it’s holy,” he said.

“I believe that collectively that we could turn this city upside down and right side up, and that what happens in Dallas will overflow and saturate the state of Texas,” Sarah said about the new era. “I believe that this nation will be changed for the collective anointing. Get ready, get ready, get ready, get ready!”

According to NBC DFW, Jakes will continue to serve as chairman of the board and spiritual leader of The Potter’s House.