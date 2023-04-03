Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed former U.S. attorney Ed Stanton to look into financials and governance at Tennessee State University. At the request of the Tennessee Attorney General, the appointment was made in June, according to a letter obtained by The Tennessean. Moreover, the HBCU’s new board of trustees made the probe.
The letter indicated Stanton should review “policies, procedures, protocols, fiscal records, capital expenditures, capital master planning, and corporate governance” from 2021. It also outlined that state officials may expect litigation “to protect TSU’s interests.”
Stanton’s appointment comes after multiple audits, including a $2 million external forensic audit that found no fraud or wrongdoing at TSU. As Blavity reported, there was a 250% increase in scholarships between 2019 and 2023 — leading to a boom in enrollment and triggering a housing shortage on campus.
In March, the board at TSU was entirely vacated after a vote by Tennessee House Republicans and Governor Lee signed the legislation into law. The governor appointed a new board, composed of only TSU alumni shortly after.
“As you all know, we’re a new board,” Board of Trustees chair Dakasha Winter said in a June board meeting, per The Tennessean. “It’s imperative for us to determine where the university is in order for us to continue to move the university forward.”
Governor Lee’s spokesperson Elizabeth Johnson emphasized that “he remains committed to TSU’s success.”
Democrats have criticized Governor Lee’s decision to vacate the board, noting the historic underfunding of TSU.
“TSU would undoubtedly be in a different position today if it had received the funds promised by the state over the course of the last three decades,” the university said in a statement in reaction to the board being vacated in March. “While we are very disappointed by today’s vote, we will continue to work with the General Assembly and the Governor’s office to pursue options, both in funding and governance, that allow TSU to continue the momentum it has achieved in enrollment, research, academics and providing great opportunities for students.”
TSU is still searching for President Glenda Glover’s successor. Glover, who served as the first woman president of the HBCU, retired in April.