Tesla has recalled nearly all Cybertrucks in the United States due to a safety issue, marking its eighth recall for the pickup model since January 2024.
Reuters reported that Tesla recalled over 46,000 Cybertrucks built between November 2023 and Feb. 27, 2025, in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because the stainless steel exterior panel, which runs on both sides of the windshield, could detach while driving, posing a serious road hazard and increasing the risk of car crashes, the company said.
Tesla stated there have been 151 filed warranty claims that may be in regard to the exterior panel. However, no collisions or injuries have been reported, per Reuters.
Tesla’s stock has dropped significantly
The NHTSA report states that the stainless steel strip between the windshield and roof, known as the cant rail assembly, is attached with structural adhesive. According to The Associated Press, the recall remedy includes a more durable adhesive not affected by environmental factors.
Tesla confirmed that it would replace the panels free of charge. Owner notification letters will be mailed out on May 19, 2025.
The latest news is another setback for Tesla founder Elon Musk, as Tesla shares have plummeted 15%, their steepest drop since September 2020, CNBC reported. There has also been increased vandalism against several Tesla buildings, and charging stations have been burned down in a campaign called “Tesla Takedown,” per Fortune.
Have progressives moved on from the Tesla brand?
These protests against Tesla directly respond to Musk and his right-wing political stance in favor of President Donald Trump. He is also the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, an unofficial federal agency responsible for major layoffs and several departments shutting down.
NBC News reported that many people, particularly progressives, no longer support the Tesla brand because of Musk’s political views. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is among a handful of others who have openly denounced the brand that once championed progressive views and environmental achievements.
“Every time I get in this car in the last 60 days or so, it reminds me of just how much damage Elon Musk and Donald Trump is doing to our country,” Kelly said in a March 14 video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In addition to politicians, celebrities like actor Jason Bateman, singer Cheryl Crow, teachers and other Tesla owners have decided to ditch their cars due to Musk’s politics and actions over the past few months.