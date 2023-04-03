Have progressives moved on from the Tesla brand?

These protests against Tesla directly respond to Musk and his right-wing political stance in favor of President Donald Trump. He is also the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, an unofficial federal agency responsible for major layoffs and several departments shutting down.

NBC News reported that many people, particularly progressives, no longer support the Tesla brand because of Musk’s political views. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is among a handful of others who have openly denounced the brand that once championed progressive views and environmental achievements.

“Every time I get in this car in the last 60 days or so, it reminds me of just how much damage Elon Musk and Donald Trump is doing to our country,” Kelly said in a March 14 video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In addition to politicians, celebrities like actor Jason Bateman, singer Cheryl Crow, teachers and other Tesla owners have decided to ditch their cars due to Musk’s politics and actions over the past few months.