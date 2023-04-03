Texas Southern University‘s debate team celebrated a major achievement. They won the 35th Annual International Forensics Association’s Speech and Debate Tournament earlier in March. The event was held in Incheon, South Korea.

“Our team has worked tirelessly honing their skills as debaters while representing Texas Southern on the grandest of stages,” head debate coach Dr. Gloria Batiste-Roberts said, according to a press release. “This championship reflects the dedication we see daily. I could not be prouder of this accomplishment for this group of scholars, and for our university. It is a true embodiment of excellence in achievement.”

TSU celebrates being champions

The university competed alongside 27 teams in the tournament, which included Vanderbilt University, Southern Methodist University and Bradley University. TSU earned 21 awards. They came in first in Poetry, Dramatic Interpretation and Duo Dramatic Interpretation, and they came in fourth and fifth in the Parliamentary Debate Speakers Awards.

Out of 27 competing teams, TSU took home the first-place sweepstakes award and earned 21 individual accolades! This marks the team’s fifth IFA championship and is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and legacy of excellence set by the late Dr. Thomas F. Freeman. pic.twitter.com/ZdTpuYkOVl — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) March 10, 2025

“When we competed in this competition in Ireland last year, the result wasn’t what we prepared for and it motivated us to work harder throughout the year to be ready for this moment,” debate team member Jaila Hampton said. “It was gratifying to compete at the level to which we knew we were capable. We are excited to bring another international championship back to Texas Southern.”

It is TSU’s fifth championship win and the first since 2018.

The legacy of TSU’s debate team founder

“We won first place in all four of the tournaments we’d been on,” Batiste-Roberts said. “But then to top it off with the championship was a wonderful and heartwarming experience for the students, and for me because I’m reminded always of our founder Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, who brought so much to the debate team as its founder and coach for over 70 years. He passed in 2020, but his spirit is still alive with us.”

Dr. Thomas F. Freeman established the debate team at TSU in 1949. He coached it before retiring in 2013 and inspired the film The Great Debaters, starring Denzel Washington.

The @TexasSouthern Debate Team is champion again! They won first place sweepstakes in Incheon, South Korea… you may not know, I was on the team myself back in the day. #TheLegacyContinues #DrThomasFreeman #Doc pic.twitter.com/eBI7VJXOcK — Katiera Winfrey (@Katiera_Winfrey) March 14, 2025

This year’s win marks the first since Freeman died in 2020 at 100 years old.

“We have maintained the history of the team, which has been winning and producing students who are making their mark all over this country,” Batiste-Roberts said, according to The Houston Chronicle.

The championship tournament also marked some students’ first time flying overseas.