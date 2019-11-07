That Mexican OT is standing by his use of the N-word.

According to Complex, the Texas rapper addressed using the word while appearing on the Lip Service podcast, where he explained that he uses the word out of love for the Black people and isn’t afraid of being canceled for it. Here’s what he said and how people are reacting to it on social media.

The rapper believes he can say the word because no one will (or could) stop him

The topic of That Mexican OT’s vocabulary came up after Lip Service host Angela Yee brought up artists, celebrities and influencers becoming more aware of their language and how it may affect others.

The rapper confessed that he isn’t concerned about insulting others.

“I don’t think I can get canceled. I can’t get canceled because I didn’t sell my music; I sold me,” That Mexican OT explained on the show. “These people know who the f**k I am, and they love me, and they appreciate me. That’s why I can go f**kin’ jump off a bridge and eat a bowl of s**t, and they’re gonna f**kin’ love it.”

The rapper added, “Even if you don’t agree with what the f**k I’m saying, there’s a whole world that is behind me. And not only is there a whole behind me, it’s so fearlessly me that you have no choice but to respect it.”

That’s when Lip Service co-host Cleotrapa mentioned That Mexican OT’s prior use of the N-word.

“You’re from the South, obviously you grew up a different kind of way, and you’re a rapper, too,” she said before asking, “Do you feel like you can say the N-word?”

That Mexican OT said he believes he can use it because no one will do anything about it.

“I’m gonna tell you why … I wish there was some Black dudes in here,” Complex reported he said before finding one in the room. “OK, we’re gonna use him. What the f**k are you gonna do about it? And then second of all, I grew up loving these motherf**kers. I grew up fighting with them. I grew up eating with them. I grew up f**kin’ doing bad s**t with them.”

The rapper also explained that he has Black relatives, alluding to that fact, making it OK for him to use the N-word.

“Even if I wasn’t related to nobody that was Black, I mean, s**t, it’s what the f**k I was surrounded by,” he said.

That Mexican OT added that he understands why many don’t feel comfortable with non-Black people using the word, but he feels exempt from that because of his background.

He argued, “But if you’re from where I’m from, or anywhere, what the f**k are you gonna do about it? I went to the jungle and earned the lion’s head. And now I’ll dominate anywhere … You will respect me the same way I respect you.”

Social media claps back at the rapper

Social media users disagree with That Mexican OT’s use of the word. Many on X, formerly Twitter, let the rapper know that his use of the word is not OK.

One person wrote, “Mexican OT is another non-Black person that wishes they were as cool as a Black person. Because if he actually respected the Black people he grew up with, he wouldn’t be saying the N-word.”

Rapper Monaleo tweeted, “all this talk about who can/can’t say n*gga a day after juneteenth is egregious if not u not black don’t say ngga! the fck be wrong with yall? shame on anybody condoning the use of a slur towards a marginalized community that isn’t even your own. in 2025 at that. the audacity !”

Mexican OT is another non-Black person that wishes they were as cool as a Black person. Because if he actually respected the Black people he grew up with, he wouldn't be saying the N-word. — S. (@sinsandsunsets) June 20, 2025

And to those people who sat in that room and let the Mexican OT say “what the fuck yall gonna do if I say nigga?” And just laughed … I know what yall are. Cowards amongst other things — the alchemist (@yunglacc) June 20, 2025

Mexican OT needs his fucking ass beat Omm you Texas niggas need to handle that shit swiftly — TheeOtakuPoodle (@ViquiMichell) June 20, 2025

More importantly his arrogant ass said “what we finna do about it” 👀😭 — Frescovelli (@Willifresco) June 20, 2025