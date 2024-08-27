The Bear season 3 concluded on June 27, 2024, and fans are already eager for more of award-winning chef Carmy, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, and his antics. For those unfamiliar with this FX hit, The Bear follows the life of Carmy, who was forced to return to Chicago to run his brother’s Italian sandwich shop after his tragic suicide. A far cry from his high-end New York City restaurant career, Carmy is met with resistance from the stubborn staff. Season 1 finds him attempting to introduce a new menu while coping with his grief and trying to understand why his brother took his own life. Additionally, Carmy must also confront a six-figure debt that his brother had racked up, only adding to his issues.

Season 2 finds Carmy working toward renovation efforts and improving his team. He also begins seeing Claire, a childhood friend, though he and others view her as a distraction. Nevertheless, the staff finally got on board, at least somewhat, with the new menu and revamping the eatery. However, they are met with multiple building violations, which are eventually smoothed out. However, The Bear’s soft opening has its own growing pains, such as running out of utensils and even trapping Carmy inside the walk-in cooler. This chaotic scene sets the stage for the opening of Season 3, and we must warn you there are spoilers ahead.

What happens in Season 3

Season 3 picks up after the soft opening commotion, with Carmy sitting in the dark. He’s in a reflective state, which continues through the season as he and The Bear crew navigate the many challenges of the restaurant industry. Under intense pressure to succeed, Carmy struggles with his temper in the high-stress kitchen. He and employee Richie even come to blows at one point. Still, Richie, Camry, and another key staffer, Sydney, stay in cahoots. However, Sydney contemplates her exit after being offered a position at a nearby restaurant, which has noticed her impeccable handling of The Bear. She remains secretly torn, contemplating becoming part owner of The Bear or setting her sights on a fresh opportunity.

Much of the season revolves around a pending review that The Chicago Tribune is planning to write about The Bear. Anxiety ensues when the staff learns that the food critic visited the restaurant under the guise of a regular guest. From the halfway point of the season, the staff prepares to read the assessment and get the restaurant prepared to be photographed for publication. While The Bear makes stride, the debt continues to mount, and when Ever, another nearby restaurant, abruptly closes, Carmy becomes concerned that his own business may face a similar fate.

‘The Bear’ Season 3 Ending Explained

The Bear key players Carmy, Sydney, and Richie show up for the closing dinner at Ever. They reconnect with colleagues past and present in the food industry and quickly learn that other establishments are equally dysfunctional. Sydney revisits the offer to join another restaurant, which she continues pondering. Following the dinner gathering, Sydney holds an after-party at her apartment, where she has a brief meltdown outside while reflecting on her looming decision amid The Bear finally making progress.

Elsewhere, Carmy finally sees the long-awaited review from The Chicago Tribune, and it’s not exactly pleasant. Such words used were “disappointed,” “overdone,” and even “stale.” Staff members had also attempted to reach him when the review was first published, seemingly to prepare him. This is where the season departs, leaving viewers curious about the aftermath of this scathing critique. Season 4 will likely cover the crew grappling with trying to right the wrongs of the review and possibly face a decrease in customers because of it. Unfortunately, we won’t have these answers until summer 2025, when the series is set to make its return.