The-Dream, the Grammy-winning producer behind some of the biggest music hits from Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” to Rihanna‘s “Umbrella,” is facing rape and sex trafficking accusations.

According to a lawsuit filed on June 4, Chanaaz Mangroe is accusing The-Dream of “physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

The-Dream denies all the allegations, responding to Mangroe’s claims in a statement to The New York Times.

“These claims are untrue and defamatory,” he said. “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals.”

He added, “As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

Mangroe’s complaint alleges that The-Dream signed her to his label, received a $35,000 advance, promised to pen smash hit songs for her and even offered her a spot as Beyoncé’s opening act for her upcoming tour. (It’s not clear which tour.) On the flip side, Mangroe alleges that The-Dream refused to release the music she recorded.

Mangroe also says that she was locked “in a dark room adjacent to a recording studio,” where The-Dream allegedly raped her and left her alone for hours before returning to the room to do the same thing.

“Choosing to speak out about the trauma I survived has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” Mangroe said in a statement, “but ultimately, what Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter.”

Back in 2013, The-Dream’s ex-girlfriend alleged that she was strangled by the producer while pregnant; the case was dismissed.