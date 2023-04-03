The viral, undated clip was filmed inside The Grill by the wife, who captured Wallman Jr. escalating a private dispute with the couple by announcing it to other customers in the restaurant.

Restaurant owner accuses Black couple of not paying their bill

He accused the couple of refusing to pay their bill.

“I want everybody to hear this now. This lovely couple has ordered $137 of food that they’re refusing to pay,” Wallman Jr. said in the video posted to TikTok.

Wallman Jr. insinuated that the couple did not have the funds to cover their meal, but the wife said otherwise. She said they would not pay for the pork chops they never received, adding that her husband is a disabled veteran, and they both work and have the means to pay for their food.