The Wire actor Tray Chaney has revealed on Instagram that his 18-year-old son Malachi Chaney has been seriously injured after a tornado struck his home in Henry County, Georgia. Chaney fought through tears as he posted a somber video on Instagram and told his followers that his son is fighting for his life in the ICU.

“From me and my family My Wife & Son watching our house be built from the ground up to watching a tornado come through today at 3pm and tear it down!” Chaney’s post read. “From watching the smiles on my son face today to now going to go visit him in ICU. From watching my wife pull up from work to our house being gone….. no words.”

Tray Chaney fought back tears while explaining his son’s condition

In his Instagram video, Chaney said his son was thrown 300 feet when the tornado struck their home.

“I was sitting on my bed and I heard the wind and I felt everything,” the actor said, according to Bossip. “I wish I could replace the pain with my son. I wish he was the one doing the video and I was still in ICU.”

Chaney added that he lost everything in the tornado, including his home.

“Thank God I’m still living, I survived the tornado, but my son— he survived…,” he said. “I’m doing a video right now to let y’all know, cherish life as much as you can. “

Chaney also released another statement on Instagram detailing the horrific experience.

“I was unconscious with my face in the mud with parts of my house on top of me,” he said. “I woke up in a panic, crawled from under my house screaming my son’s name out.”

After neighbors found his son in the woods, Chaney said his son was rushed to the hospital.

“Malachi is in the hospital fighting, and me and my wife have not and will not leave his side,” Chaney said. “I can’t get myself together right now—I wish it was me that was in ICU rather than him.”

The actor said he has own injuries from the tornado, but his son’s injuries are much worse.

“I will continue to update everyone with info on Malachi and how you can donate to our family once I have the information,” Chaney said.

What was the extent of the tornado damage in Henry County, Georgia?

According to 11 Alive, the tornado in Henry County damaged at least 13 structures. Drivers on the highway recorded the funnel clouds as the storm continued to intensify.

“I happened to look out our sliding glass door and I saw a rotation start forming literally in my backyard,” Laurel Creek resident Courtney Bucio told 11 Alive. “I just ran for the closet and covered my head.”