Mothershed Wair was born on Nov. 29, 1940, in Bloomberg, Texas. Her sister, Grace Davis, confirmed that she died at a Little Rock hospital Sunday due to complications from multiple sclerosis, The Associated Press and KARK reported.

Mothershed Wair was the eldest of the Little Rock Nine. She and eight other students — Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Melba Pattillo, Gloria Ray, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas and Carlotta Walls — integrated Central High School in Little Rock in September 1957.

Despite Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus deploying the National Guard to block their enrollment following the U.S. Supreme Court’s desegregation ruling, the students pressed on. President Dwight D. Eisenhower responded by sending the Army’s 101st Airborne Division to escort them into the school on Sept. 25, 1957, per AP. Their story became an integral part of history, as the children became the first African American students to end school desegregation.