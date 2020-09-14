Unusual campaign season for Henyard

The last few months saw Henyard continue to make headlines. In January, Henyard, who also serves as supervisor of Thornton Township, was involved in a physical fight during a Thornton Township Board of Trustees meeting after a local activist hurled accusations and expletives at her during the event. After the brawl, Henyard released a statement saying that “in the face of endless false accusations and outright lies about Mayor Henyard that are being trafficked on social media by her political enemies, it is unsurprising that violence erupted.” She blamed the fight on “false information” that put her and others in danger. In February, Henyard apparently released a rap song, extolling how she was “feeding the people” through her political activities.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard has a new Rap Song 🤭🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/wcM1AOpydv — Click Here (@PotentPondering) February 20, 2025

Now, Henyard will be looking to the next stage of her career. Her defeat brings to a close a very unusual political story while setting up a new chapter for the people of Dolton. What happens to Henyard remains to be seen, but given her track record, it’s possible that we have not yet seen the last of Henyard in the public eye.