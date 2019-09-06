Tiger Woods' Mother Kutilda Dies At 80: 'She Was My Biggest Fan'

Tiger Woods is mourning the death of his mother, Kultida. Woods shared the sad news in on social media, describing his mother as a “force of nature all her own” with an “undeniable” spirit.
“She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible,” Woods said, ESPN reported. “She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”
It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter,… pic.twitter.com/RoKd0fsM9J
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 4, 2025
Woods added that his mother was “the enforcer” of his career and she influenced him to wear red on Sundays because it was his “power color.” The 15-time major champion said people in his mother’s native country of Thailand choose specific colors to wear on each day of the week.
“It started with Mom,” Woods said in 2024, per ESPN. “Mom thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments.”
When he attended Stanford, Woods was happy to see that red is the school color.
“Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red,” Woods said. “We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I’ve played as a professional I’ve worn red. It’s just become synonymous with me.”
Kultida was working as a civilian in the U.S. Army’s office in Thailand when she met her husband Earl in the 1960s. Woods, who was working as a soldier in the U.S. Army Special Forces at that time, returned to the U.S. with Kultida. The couple married in New York, then moved to California, where Woods was born in 1975.
Earl died from cancer in 2006 at age 74. Kultida, who attended Woods’ TGL match in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida a week ago, died on Tuesday at age 80.
Although Earl has received most of the credit for his son’s success, Woods often praises his mother for the role she played as well.
“My mom doesn’t get enough credit,” Woods said in 2023, per ESPN. “Everyone thought it was my dad when I went on the road, which it was, but Mom was at home. If you don’t know, Mom has been there my entire life. She’s always been there through thick and thin.”