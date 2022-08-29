When Jcarria Vance, known as @braidtherapy803 on TikTok, first launched her “Free Hair Day Back-to-School” event, it was a deeply personal initiative. Drawing from her own experiences as a once-homeless single mother, Vance was inspired to give back to her community by offering free hairstyling services to children in need. Over the years, this initiative has evolved from modest beginnings—serving just a few clients in her home—into a large-scale operation that now partners with local businesses and sponsors to support thousands of families each year.

As Vance’s TikTok following grew to over one million, her ability to amplify her message and expand her reach grew alongside it. Her platform has not only enabled her to fund these events through donations but has also helped her secure significant sponsorships, such as with Hair Depot, which now supplies everything needed for the events. What started as a way to give back and gain clientele has blossomed into a vital community service, providing free haircuts, school supplies and more to families across South Carolina and beyond.

Vance’s journey from a struggling single mother to a successful creator and community organizer is a testament to the power of resilience and the impact of giving back. Through her events, she continues to build confidence in children and support their families, demonstrating how social media platforms can be leveraged for social good.

What inspired you to start the “Free Hair Day Back-to-School” event, and how has it evolved over time?

I started Free Hair Day many years ago to give back to people in the community who may be struggling. I was once a homeless single mom who was struggling. Most people wouldn’t have been able to tell due to how I carried myself and the smile I wore on the daily. It inspired me to want to help others like me who may be going through something, but don’t look like it due to many factors. Also, I thought it would be a great way to gain new clientele. If I bless them for free and they like the services, they would be more inclined to book me for a paid service in the future.

How has the community in South Carolina responded to your events, and what has been the most rewarding part of giving back in this way?

The community loves the event, and for the most part, we receive tons of positive feedback regarding the event. A touch of love focuses on building confidence in the youth through the art of styling hair and personal grooming. I believe that when a child looks good, they feel good. When they feel good, they’re able to perform at extraordinary levels. We’re able to boost the confidence in so many kids, this helps to fight the war against bullying.

Also, it helps them perform better in school, as well. The parents are super gratefu. -COVID changed the world in so many ways. So many families are struggling and honestly getting your child’s hair done by a professional is a luxury that some can’t afford. So having the option to get a free hairstyle, without paying, is a blessing to them as well. One less thing to stress about or have to figure out.

You’ve grown your TikTok following to over 1 million followers. How has this platform helped you amplify your message and reach a wider audience?

Having a TikTok account with tons of cousins has been such a blessing to the events. I used to fund these events out of pocket. When I started going LIVE, my community was so supportive of wanting to help that they began to send donations. Also, having so much support has helped to land huge sponsorship deals.

Having such a huge community has helped to get the word out at expedited rates. We have been able to expand to North Carolina. Because of TikTok, I have so many people reaching out [and] wanting me to come to their cities and host events. Also, it’s such a huge blessing to have a big community because it makes it easier to find volunteers in each area and other companies that want to get involved.

How have you used TikTok LIVE to fund events like the “Free Hair Day Back-to-School”? What advice would you give to other creators looking to use their platforms for fundraising?

I’ve used TikTok to fund the events in the beginning through LIVE gifting and donations. I have been playing with the idea of setting up TikTok Subscription, too, so that we can take these events on the road and continue to bless kids all over the world through the flow of constant donations. As of right now, I host the events where Hair Depot has locations because they love the community just as much as me, so they supply everything I don’t have, plus more!

If I had to give other creators advice, it would be to become consistent. If you get donations, show the people what they are donating to–don’t be afraid to continually talk about your event, and do what you love, it makes it easier to continue to show up when you feel unappreciated, overlooked, and undervalued. Also, give from the heart with or without cameras!

As a successful creator and community organizer, how do you balance your professional work with your passion for giving back?

Balance is something I’m still working on achieving. Some of the things that have helped me are creating a schedule and sticking to it. Also, I’m learning I’m only as strong as my team. I’m beginning to ask for help and trust people with my vision.

What are your long-term goals for your brand and community work? Do you have any upcoming projects or events you’re excited about?

My long-term goals are to host a 50-state tour of giving back to kids in the community, and one day becoming worldwide. The givebacks are not only a blessing to the families receiving the help, it’s also a blessing to the local hairstylists and barbers. They’re able to potentially grow their clientele in the future. People also come to the events because scamming is at an all-time high with the rise of online booking. Coming to these events, they’re now able to meet real local providers. I’m currently working on setting up Friendsgiving events in a few cities for the holidays, too.

What advice would you give to other creators who want to use their platforms for social good? How can they start giving back to their communities?

I pray we all find a way to give back in our own unique way. The internet has forever changed a lot of creators’ lives. Our lives have changed due to the support of the community, it’s the least we can do to show gratitude.

Find something that aligns with you naturally and just give back. It’s such a blessing to be a blessing and you may be surprised at how many people want to bless others–but nothing resonates with them. Also, a lot of people are influenced to do a lot of the things that we do, so why not start to influence positive change in the world? Let’s become the change we to see.

The biggest part is because of my events and account, I was able to land a huge sponsorship through a hair store called Hair Depot. It's been such a blessing having amazing uncles [community] who believe in the vision and have the same goals. So, now we do the events in most of their stores, and they supply everything that I need. Now we've been able to bless hundreds of children a day.

My last tour for back to school, we blessed over 2k families with things like food, clothes, shoes, bookbags, supplies and more. I wouldn't have been able to do this without them and the cousins.

My last tour for back to school, we blessed over 2k families with things like food, clothes, shoes, bookbags, supplies and more. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without them and the cousins.

Cousins are what I call my supporters instead of followers, we’re all family.