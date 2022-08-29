So far, “Rain on Me” has been featured in nearly 195,000 clips and has even charted again — this week, it sits at No. 5 on the TikTok Billboard Hot 50 chart. In addition, the #henrydanger hashtag has been attached to over 400,000 TikTok videos. As of Sept. 22, there were over 810 million video views.

TikTok continues to reintroduce “old school” songs to a younger generation. Other nostalgic tunes like Nelly Furtado’s “Promiscuous Girl,” Mariah Carey’s “It’s a Wrap” and Trey Songz’s “Bottoms Up” were also revived the same way in recent years.