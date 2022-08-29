The past year has been a whirlwind for Ashanti after she and her ex-boyfriend-turned-husband Nelly rekindled their love. After tying the knot in late 2023, the couple welcomed their first child together: a baby boy named Kareem. And now, Ashanti’s celebrating another win: a resurgence in her 2005 hit “Rain on Me” thanks to TikTok.
Recently, users on the popular social media platform have attached the 2003 hit to various memes of Henry Hart, the main character of Nickelodeon’s hit show Henry Danger. The paired scenarios and photo selection of Hart are what make the videos so enjoyable and relatable. Some scenarios range from how someone upset with their boyfriend might act to how a school subject many hate is making them feel.
@crimeraiser53
False alarm it was just my multiple personalities #meme #fypシ゚viral #funny #fyp #henrydanger #kiddanger
For those who aren’t participating in the trend itself, they’re sharing reactive videos to the viral memes they’ve been loving the most.
@missannextra
They fed asf 😭 #fyp
So far, “Rain on Me” has been featured in nearly 195,000 clips and has even charted again — this week, it sits at No. 5 on the TikTok Billboard Hot 50 chart. In addition, the #henrydanger hashtag has been attached to over 400,000 TikTok videos. As of Sept. 22, there were over 810 million video views.
TikTok continues to reintroduce “old school” songs to a younger generation. Other nostalgic tunes like Nelly Furtado’s “Promiscuous Girl,” Mariah Carey’s “It’s a Wrap” and Trey Songz’s “Bottoms Up” were also revived the same way in recent years.
Upon its 2003 release, Ashanti’s “Rain on Me” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song served as the second single off her sophomore album, Chapter II, which also contains the summer smash “Rock wit U (Awww Baby).”