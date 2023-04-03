TikToker Rae Christine is setting the record straight after her now-viral video about club footwear rubbed some people the wrong way.
According to Complex, she went viral after posting a TikTok video of herself heading to Drai’s After Hours in Las Vegas, where she questioned whether the new generation of women still wears heels to the club.
“I don’t know what’s happening to club culture but the girlies are not wearing heels in the clubs anymore,” Christine remarked in the one-minute clip, noting that she’s 34 years old but doesn’t think she looks her age. “Do we need to come out of retirement and teach the girls how to wear heels, or like what heels you need to shop for when going out to the club?”
“Part of the thrill of going to the club is dancing on the couch in your heels,“ she added.
@raechristine___
Don’t get me wrong I believe in being comfortable but I don’t think the club is the place for that 😅😭😂 #lasvegas #fyp #nightlife #clubbing
The clip has amassed more than 17 million views on TikTok. However, many viewers across social media platforms questioned her green dress and heels, reminiscent of Monica‘s shoes in the classic “Before You Walk Out of My Life“music video.
On Monday, the 34-year-old content creator and sports PR specialist shared a video on her TikTok account, addressing the “green dress girl“ in the clip from a publicist’s point of view.
“Oh my goodness, you guys, I had no idea this video was going to blow up like this at all,“ Christine began in the video, with the green dress and white heels perfectly placed in the background. “Clearly, I didn’t think this was gonna go as far as it has.”
@raechristine___
I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it all, but I do want to thank people who have sent supportive messages! #girlinthegreendress #greendress #greendressgirl #girlinthegreendress
Christine continued, stating that she works in marketing and public relations and typically advises her clients on the do’s and don’ts of creating a potential “viral moment.” She had no idea she would be the one to receive “public attention.” Christine added that she was “genuinely joking” and has “dry humor,” which is not always well-received by others.
“I was joking about looking my age. Clearly, I know I look whatever age you all think that I look,” Christine said. “It is up for debate in the comments. But I am aware that I don’t look like somebody who is young 20-something, that she be in the club.”
While Christine said her days of going to the club were over, she didn’t understand the apparent “shift in culture” regarding women’s footwear in the nightlife scene.
“Club attire was business casual. We took the business of clubbing very seriously,” she said, regarding millennial club fashion. “Honestly, I was just having a little jokey-joke with my friend and decided to pull my phone out and recorded it, and I didn’t really think much of it.”
Christine said the biggest drawback of going viral is the negative comments she has received. She emphasized that, with younger nieces and nephews who scroll through the app, she has taught them to take harsh remarks with a grain of salt and not take them too personally. She thanked those who shared positive messages with her as well.