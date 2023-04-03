According to Complex, she went viral after posting a TikTok video of herself heading to Drai’s After Hours in Las Vegas, where she questioned whether the new generation of women still wears heels to the club.

“I don’t know what’s happening to club culture but the girlies are not wearing heels in the clubs anymore,” Christine remarked in the one-minute clip, noting that she’s 34 years old but doesn’t think she looks her age. “Do we need to come out of retirement and teach the girls how to wear heels, or like what heels you need to shop for when going out to the club?”

“Part of the thrill of going to the club is dancing on the couch in your heels,“ she added.