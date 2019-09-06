Less than 24 hours after TikTok went offline in the U.S., Donald Trump released a statement saying he’d take action when he takes office on Monday. Shortly after his announcement, TikTok suddenly became available to users again.

According to CNN, Trump said in his statement that he would issue an executive order to delay the ban. While some users are happy to see the return of TikTok, others have raised concerns about Trump’s motives and his partnership with the company.

Did TikTok Shut Down Voluntarily?

To clarify, TikTok was never officially banned or mandated to shut down by Saturday. The company voluntarily took itself offline. The law, which would have gone into effect Sunday, would not have been enforced by President Joe Biden, as he said that responsibility would have fallen under the Trump administration.

“Anyone who truly believed this was going to happen beyond ‘we’re totally shut down in the U.S. today’ as a way to prop up Trump as its savior (when he started the whole convo about banning it) is truly a dumdum,” someone wrote on X after TikTok announced on Sunday morning that it was back online.

Several others also raised similar suspicions. “Biggest PR stunt ever,” another X user wrote.

TikTok’s Future Still Uncertain

As TikTok came back online Sunday, the company praised Trump in a message to users on the platform.

“Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!” the app wrote.

Trump, according to CNN, said he would consider a 90-day extension for TikTok to sell to a non-Chinese entity.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the company said, per CNN. “We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

While Trump said he would “extend the period of time” before the ban takes effect, the future of the company remains unclear. Congress passed the ban with strong bipartisan support, citing national security concerns. In April, Biden signed a law that gave ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, 270 days to sell the app to an American owner or face a ban.

According to the Associated Press, it was Trump who initially led the effort to ban TikTok during his first term. Ironically, the company is now crediting him for bringing back the app for Americans.