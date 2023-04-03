TikTok’s 2024 Songs of the Summer include diverse tracks from standout artists like Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar and Tinashe. These hits captured the season’s essence with viral moments and catchy tunes that dominated the platform.
According to TikTok, this summer’s hottest songs and breakout artists span diverse musical genres, including K-pop, hip-hop and Afrobeats, offering music lovers a wide range of tracks to enhance their posts and soundtrack their seasonal memories on the app.
Alongside these well-known artists, rising Nigerian U.K. star Jordan Adetunji is gaining recognition with his viral hit “Kehlani.” After releasing the visuals for the song, singer Kehlani invited the 24-year-old as a special guest to her listening party for her fourth studio album, Crash, released in June, Blavity reported. He later dropped a remix with the singer as well.
Tinashe’s hit single “Nasty” hit No. 2 on TikTok’s U.S. and global hits list. The song also claimed the No. 1 spot in the U.K. and garnered over 10 million video creations from TikTok users.
“Thank you to all my amazing fans who made ‘Nasty’ the #1 Song of the Summer in the UK and #2 globally! It’s been so fun and incredible to watch all the videos you have been making on TikTok. I love them all! I’m super grateful for your continued support and hope you all enjoy making more content to the rest of my album Quantum Baby,” the 31-year-old told the social media app.
Here are the top 10 songs that made the U.S. and global hits list.
Top 10 Songs in the U.S.
- “Million Dollar Baby (VHS)” — Tommy Richman
- “Nasty” — Tinashe
- “Champagne Coast” — Blood Orange
- “Magic Johnson” — Ian
- “Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
- “Please Please Please” — Sabrina Carpenter
- “Tell Ur Girlfriend” — Lay Bankz
- “Wanna Be (with Megan Thee Stallion)” — GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
- “Kehlani” — Jordan Adetunji
Top 10 Songs Globally
- “Gata Only” — FloyyMenor and Cris Mj
- “Nasty” — Tinashe
- “Milion Dollar Baby (VHS)” — Tommy Richman
- “Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
- “Alibi (with Pabllo Vittar & Yseult)” — Sevdaliza
- “Please Please Please” — Sabrina Carpenter
- “Este” — El Alfa, Nfasis
- “Tell Ur Girlfriend” — Lay Bankz
- “Si No Quieres No” — Luis R Conriquez, Neton Vega
- “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” — Karol G