Tinashe’s hit single “Nasty” hit No. 2 on TikTok’s U.S. and global hits list. The song also claimed the No. 1 spot in the U.K. and garnered over 10 million video creations from TikTok users.

“Thank you to all my amazing fans who made ‘Nasty’ the #1 Song of the Summer in the UK and #2 globally! It’s been so fun and incredible to watch all the videos you have been making on TikTok. I love them all! I’m super grateful for your continued support and hope you all enjoy making more content to the rest of my album Quantum Baby,” the 31-year-old told the social media app.

Here are the top 10 songs that made the U.S. and global hits list.