You might not be one to hit the beach with a boombox or throw a poolside party every weekend, but you and your friends can still enjoy a playlist that encapsulates the essence of the season as the hot summer months commence. For decades, artists have been releasing sun-soaked anthems about love, freedom, and the simple joys of summer. These songs come from a diverse range of artists, proving that the allure of summertime knows no boundaries.

We’ve compiled some of the best songs about summer, spanning from nostalgic classics to modern hits, for those who long for the vibe that comes with outdoor concerts, day parties and rooftop brunches. Nothing is better for music enthusiasts to add to their summer playlists than songs that evoke memories of previous summer evenings, vacations to the beach, road excursions, and family cookouts.

To keep the vibes up during in the hottest season of the year, here are some of the greatest summer R&B and hip-hop songs.

“Why Don’t We Fall In Love” By Amerie

The phrase “It feels like Amerie weather today” alludes to the singer’s breakthrough hit, “Why Don’t We Fall In Love.” The video not only captivates viewers with its horn and bass sounds, but it also exudes a happy, summertime vibe. The film portrays a carefree and easygoing summer day as Amerie strolls through the park, observes children playing basketball, and walks through her neighborhood.

“Hot Fun In The Summertime” By Sly & The Family Stone (1969)

Sly & The Family Stone’s “Hot Fun in the Summertime” perfectly captures the carefree spirit of the season. Released in the iconic summer of 1969, this soulful track celebrates the joys of summer vacation, picnics, and playful days spent in the sun.

“California Gurls” By Katy Perry Feat. Snoop Dogg (2010)

Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” is a modern pop masterpiece that celebrates the sun-soaked beaches of California. With its playful lyrics and infectious beat, this song has become a staple of summer parties. Snoop Dogg’s laid-back rap adds an extra layer of cool to this sun-drenched hit.

“Summertime” By DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince (1991)

Before he was an Oscar-winning actor, Will Smith was The Fresh Prince, and “Summertime” was his ode to the perfect season. The smooth, laid-back rap and jazzy beats make this song an essential for any summer gathering. It’s all about relaxing and enjoying the warm weather with friends and family.

“I Get Around” By 2Pac



The perfect pool party scene can be seen in the music video for “I Get Around” by 2Pac. Any viewer is essentially inspired to unwind in a lovely estate in the hills, invite their closest friends, enjoy delectable cuisine, and, of course, jump in the pool. When “I Get Around” was released in June 1993, it was unquestionably the summertime party hit.

“Beautiful” By Snoop Dogg Feat. Pharrell And Charlie Wilson

Summertime is always a popular time to visit a lovely beach resort. In the music video for “Beautiful,” Snoop Dogg and Pharrell made that move while observing the beautiful sights and people of Rio de Janeiro. If viewers did not have any prior knowledge of Brazil, this video greatly increased their desire to learn more about it.

“Honey” By Mariah Carey



Fans first saw more of Mariah Carey’s seductive and sexier side during her Butterfly era. The upbeat song “Honey,” which is her popular tune, was produced by Diddy and Stevie J. The video, which has Carey jet skiing and having fun on a beach, is undoubtedly a summertime classic.

“Not Tonight (Ladies Night)” Remix By Lil’ Kim Feat. Da Brat, Angie Martinez, Left Eye, And Missy Elliott



There are occasions when a summer party needs the ideal anthem for ladies. Lil’ Kim steps in with her song “Not Tonight,” enlisting the help of Da Brat, Angie Martinez, Missy Elliott, and Left Eye. As the women get together to celebrate with their pals and be showered with attention, the video is flawless.

“Aston Martin Music” By Rick Ross Feat. Drake And Chrisette Michele



Rick Ross has a reputation for inspiring his audience to lead opulent lives. Together with Drake and Chrisette Michele, he does precisely that on their popular song “Aston Martin Music.” The words and light production of Michele’s opening line, “Vibin’ to the music, this is how we do it all night / Breezin’ down the freeway just me and my baby in our ride,” are perfect for a summer day spent cruising in an opulent car.

“Just Wanna Rock” By Lil Uzi Vert

On October 17, 2022, “Just Wanna Rock” was made available as the lead single for the third studio album Pink Tape via Generation Now and Atlantic Records. Together with producers MCVertt and Synthetic, Uzi wrote the song that garnered over 500 million views on TikTok, where they had previously teased it.

“Maybe” By Justine Skye

“Maybe” has an undeniable summery vibe. It sizzles like a grill on July Fourth and drips like sweat on a soda can. Justine Skye is taking a fresh approach to her new music with her debut single after leaving Roc Nation and going independent. On the sensual tune, Skye doesn’t waste any words and gets right to the point.

“WHITE CROCS” By Jordan Ward

Since releasing his first album, FORWARD, Jordan Ward’s career has taken off. With co-signs from SZA and Tyler the Creator, Jordan’s single “WHITE CROCS” has become hugely popular, just as he has in the last several months. “WHITE CROCS” is a mid-tempo danceable groove with hip-hop influences that can fit into your list of songs about the summer.

“Let’s Get Away” By H.E.R

Following the release of her EP I Used to Know Her: The Prelude, H.E.R. sings of vanishing with her partner on “Let’s Get Away,” a fitting tribute to the legendary soul ballad “Day Dreaming” by the late Aretha Franklin. H.E.R. longs to kiss underwater in Fiji and create romantic memories in the Himalayas as potential getaway locations to secure the ideal moment with “the one,” much as Aretha didn’t care where she and her boo went on her version.

“Motivation” By Normani

After the end of Fifth Harmony, Normani has been on fire. With the release of her breakout track “Motivation,” which is as R&B as it is pop, she has proven she can produce languid body roll duets on hits like Khalid’s “Love Lies” and 6LACK’s “Waves,” in the year since their breakup. Not convinced? Simply watch the video (43 million have already done so), which pays homage to early aughts R&B videos like Ja Rule’s “I’m Real” and Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.”