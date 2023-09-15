“For me, every day in 2017, I took a lot of time to myself where I actually kind of shut the world out. So I wasn’t on social media, I wasn’t on my Instagram for about a year, I just had to go back home with myself, and I feel like I had to do a lot of soul-searching, a lot of rebranding,” she said. “I had to just think about what I wanted to give to the world so that I could really put my heart back into the music.”

The release of one of her biggest hits, “Treat Me Like Somebody,” did not initially bring in profit, as it was released on SoundCloud as part of her mixtape Winter’s Diary 2.

“As for ‘Treat Me Like Somebody,’ that song kind of almost carried my career. I feel like a lot of my older songs are still relevant, and I didn’t really have the chance to give them the proper push.”