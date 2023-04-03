Sheinelle Jones took to social media to celebrate four generations of women in her family. NBC’s Today show co-host posted a video on Instagram featuring her grandmother, mother and daughter.
They wore matching green outfits as they successively waved at the camera. Jones and her family dressed up as they attended an event celebrating Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
“Heading to a special legacy dinner tonight for @akasorority1908,” she captioned the post. “My grandmother is 94 years old and pledged in 1949… my mom pledged in 1972… and I joined in 1997 … Clara’s up next – but time can slow down.”
View this post on Instagram
Jones later shared that she spent two hours with the sorority and attended a step competition.
“For two hours I got to go back to college … (except this time, with my daughter),” she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
AKA was founded at Howard University in 1908. It is the first sorority to be started by college-educated Black women. This past week, AKA welcomed new honorary members to its ranks, which included Tamron Hall, Attica Locke and Tembi Locke.
Jones often posts her family on social media. She shared her Mother’s Day plans in May, including flying home to Kansas and spending the day with her family.
“I left after the show yesterday, and I’m headed back to NYC now so I can be with my own kiddos on Mother’s Day,” she wrote on Instagram. “This was a Mother’s Day gift for myself.”