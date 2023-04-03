They wore matching green outfits as they successively waved at the camera. Jones and her family dressed up as they attended an event celebrating Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“Heading to a special legacy dinner tonight for @akasorority1908,” she captioned the post. “My grandmother is 94 years old and pledged in 1949… my mom pledged in 1972… and I joined in 1997 … Clara’s up next – but time can slow down.”