Congratulations on everything that’s going on with your acting and directing. Your career continues to bloom, both in acting and behind the camera. At what point did you realize that you wanted to diversify your portfolio and do some things behind the scenes?

Kim Fields: Actually, that began in the ’90s when I got out of college and I graduated. And I just thought there were still lots of characters and stories that I wanted to be a part of that were being missed at the time. So, I got my degree in broadcast journalism and TV and film

production, and I started producing and directing so that I could learn more of my industry and be able to, at some point, be able to tell the stories that I wanted to tell or portray characters that I wanted to portray. So, it really goes back to the ’90s. Then I started directing with Keenan & Kel for Nickelodeon and Living Single.