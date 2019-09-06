The Food and Drug Administration is recalling two tomato brands sold in April. The tomatoes, according to the FDA, may be infected with Salmonella.

One of the recalled products is the four-count Vine Ripe tomatoes brand produced by Ray & Mascari Inc. The product is sold at Gordon Food Service Stores in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin, WRAL reported.

Williams Farms Repack LLC is also recalling tomatoes sold in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia from April 23–28, 2025, the FDA said.

Per Today.com, both companies got the tomatoes from the same supplier, Hanshaw & Capling Farms, or H&C Farms, in Immokalee, Florida.

What are the symptoms of people who get salmonella after consuming the recalled tomatoes?

People who get sick after eating the two recalled products may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, the FDA announced. Salmonella can rarely cause serious conditions such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis. The infection may be more serious in children or older people.

The FDA has stated there haven’t been any illnesses reported from the recalled tomatoes so far. However, the agency urges consumers to throw the tomatoes out or return them to the store if they haven’t been opened yet.

How can consumers identify the recalled products?

The Vine-Ripe tomatoes are sold in a package of clamshell containers, per USA Today. The package shows a label of VINE RIPE TOMATOES Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc., Indianapolis, IN 46204, with a UPC number of 7 96553 20062.

Meanwhile, the Williams Farms Repack LLC recall affects nine different package sizes, per Today.com. The recalled packages include three Williams Farms Repack labels and H&C Farms labels. The Williams Farms Repack labels are marked as 4×5 two layer, lot code R4467; 60 count two layer, lot code R4467; and 3 count trays, lot code R4467. The H&C Farms labels are marked as 5×6 25 pound, lot code R4467, and 6×6 25 pound, lot codes R4467 and R4470. The remaining packages are labeled as Combo 25 pound, lot code R4467; 4×4 two layer, lot code R4467; 60ct 18-pound loose, lot codes R4467 and R4470; and XL 18-pound loose, lot code R4467.