The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is recalling about 1,701 pounds of Cabot Creamery Premium Butter because the product may contain bacteria found in feces. According to the FDA, the product contains “elevated levels of coliform,” which is bacteria that comes from human and animal waste. Agri-Mark, Inc., voluntarily recalled the product on March, according to Health. The FDA then announced the recall on April 8, giving a low risk for how people may be affected by the bacteria.

What butter brand was recalled?

The recalled product is an 8-ounce package of Cabot Creamery Premium Butter, per EatingWell. Sold as a package of two 4-ounce sticks, the product is labeled with a UPC of “0 78354 62038 0.” Consumers can also identify the product by the best-by date, which is Sept. 9, 2025. The lot numbers for the product are “090925-055” and “2038.”

Cabot Creamery Premium Butter was sold across Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. People who bought the product can return it to the place where they made the purchase and possibly get a full refund.

What is the risk level associated with the Cabot Creamery Butter recall?

The FDA has announced that the popular Cabot brand recall is classified as Class III. According to the agency, this means the butter is “not likely to cause adverse health consequences.” Still, the high level of coliform bacteria indicates a possible fecal contamination, which can cause stomach pains and diarrhea or additional gastrointestinal illnesses.

The bacteria can also cause E. coli and other foodborne diseases. As Health reported, coliform bacteria doesn’t usually harm humans, but people who have signs of sickness after consuming the product are advised to contact their healthcare provider immediately.